A photographer stayed in Hilton hotels in 32 countries — and photos of his hotel rooms show how, even when we travel, we crave predictability

Photographer Roger Eberhard stayed in 32 different Hilton hotel rooms in 32 countries within the span of 365 days.

He photographed the views from his hotel windows, all of which look very different, and sequenced them with photos of each room, which looked remarkably identical.

The photo series compiled in his book “Standard” illustrates how, even when we travel, humans tend to gravitate toward standardization and crave certainty.

Swiss photographer Roger Eberhard doesn’t usually stay in hotels like the popular Hilton chain when he travels.

But for his new project, “Standard,” he switched things up a bit – by staying in 32 different Hilton rooms across 32 countries.

In each of the 32 cities, he photographed his room from the exact same angle, as well as the view of the city from the hotel window.

Roger Eberhard set out on his travels specifically for this project.

caption Hilton room in Venice, Italy. source Courtesy of Roger Eberhard

Over the course of exactly 365 days, he stayed in 32 cities across 32 countries.

caption View of Venice, Italy from the hotel window. source Courtesy of Roger Eberhard

In each city, he stayed in a Hilton hotel room and photographed both the room …

caption Hilton room in Tel Aviv, Israel. source Courtesy of Roger Eberhard

… and the view of the city from the hotel window, like Tel Aviv below.

caption View of Tel Aviv, Israel from the hotel window. source Courtesy of Roger Eberhard

He compiled his photos into a series, called “Standard,” named for humans’ innate need for standardization.

caption Hilton room in Hanoi, Vietnam. source Courtesy of Roger Eberhard

“It raises questions about our need for security, that is the main aspect of the project,” Eberhard said.

caption View of Hanoi, Vietnam from the hotel window. source Courtesy of Roger Eberhard

“The system was always the same: four pillows, there was an armchair in the corner with a reading light, and all the hotels had the same alarm clock,” Eberhard said.

caption Hilton room in Tokyo, Japan. source Courtesy of Roger Eberhard

The uniformity was important for the project, Eberhard said. The layout had to be the same, which for the most part was easy to find …

caption View of Tokyo, Japan from the hotel window. source Courtesy of Roger Eberhard

… except when it came to the bed. The bed had to be on the right side of the room upon entering.

caption Hilton room in Shanghai, China. source Courtesy of Roger Eberhard

But it almost never worked out on the first try.

caption View of Shanghai, China from the hotel window. source Courtesy of Roger Eberhard

Eberhard said he had to change rooms ten times while staying in Nairobi, Kenya, to find a layout with the bed on the side that he wanted.

caption Hilton room in Nairobi, Kenya. source Courtesy of Roger Eberhard

He said he would say to the staff, “’I’m not happy with the room, can you give me a room with the bed on the right-hand side?’”

caption View of Nairobi, Kenya from the hotel window. source Courtesy of Roger Eberhard

He said despite his unique requests, the Hilton staff was completely accommodating.

caption Hilton room in Reykjavik, Iceland. source Courtesy of Roger Eberhard

He stayed in only one hotel for each country, flying from Australia to Asia to Turkey to Dubai, among others, for only one night.

caption View of Reykjavik, Iceland from the hotel window. source Courtesy of Roger Eberhard

As for why he chose the Hilton hotel chain as his lodging, Eberhard said it’s because it’s one of the biggest names in the western hotel industry.

caption Hilton room in Panama City, Panama. source Courtesy of Roger Eberhard

“When I think of westernized hotels, there’s a few that I can think of, but Hilton is definitely one of them,” Eberhard said.

caption View of Panama City, Panama from the hotel window. source Courtesy of Roger Eberhard

“If some people need the comfort and the recognizability, the American feel of home, they stay at the Hilton, or any of these hotels offering something that’s high in demand,” Eberhard said.

caption Hilton room in New York, New York. source Courtesy of Roger Eberhard

Eberhard said he doesn’t usually stay in hotels like the Hilton when he travels, but he had nothing but good experiences staying at Hiltons for the project.

caption View of New York, New York from the hotel window. source Courtesy of Roger Eberhard

“It’s a comfortable way of staying for sure,” Eberhard said.

caption Hilton room in Cape Town, South Africa. source Courtesy of Roger Eberhard

He said the hotels try to “infuse aspects of localism” into their hotels depending on which country or city they’re located in.

caption View of Cape Town, South Africa from the hotel window. source Courtesy of Roger Eberhard

“Sometimes it’s the curtains, or a Murano glass lamp like in the Venice hotel, or weird wallpaper that gives a hint to the cultures where you are, yet still [in a] very sterile and controlled way,” Eberhard said.

caption Hilton room in Bangkok, Thailand. source Courtesy of Roger Eberhard

“We live now in a time where we try to have more individualized experiences, and you have these little things in the hotels that let you know where you are in the world,” Eberhard said.

caption View of Bangkok, Thailand from the hotel window. source Courtesy of Roger Eberhard

But, he said, what was funny was, when you stripped the rooms of their local characteristics, they were all the same.

caption Hilton room in Berlin, Germany. source Courtesy of Roger Eberhard

Not every hotel was built in the same decade either.

caption View of Berlin, Germany from the hotel window. source Courtesy of Roger Eberhard

Eberhard said that could set them apart from each other.

caption Hilton room in Cairo, Egypt. source Courtesy of Roger Eberhard

“A hotel built in Cairo in the 1970s looked very different from one in Paris that was refurbished,” Eberhard said.

caption View of Cairo, Egypt from the hotel window. source Courtesy of Roger Eberhard

But still, especially with photos of each hotel room laid out side-by-side in “Standard,” the standard rooms look nearly identical.

caption Hilton room in Paris, France. source Courtesy of Roger Eberhard

“You wake up and you have no idea what continent you are on,” Eberhard said.

caption View of Paris, France from the hotel window. source Courtesy of Roger Eberhard

You can purchase Eberhard’s book, “Standard,” on Barnes and Noble and Amazon.