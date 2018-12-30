Retired four-star Gen. Stanley McChrystal criticizes President Trump’s behavior: ‘I don’t think he tells the truth’

caption Retired Army General Stanley McChrystal is critical of President Trump’s behavior. source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Retired four-star Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal criticized President Donald Trump’s handling of the presidency, saying the Commander in Chief is dishonest and immoral.

In an interview on “This Week,” McChrystal told ABC’s Martha Raddatz, “I don’t think he tells the truth,” in reference to President Trump.

When asked if he thinks President Trump is immoral, McChrystal answered, “I think he is.”

McChrystal, a 34-year veteran of the US Army, served as the head of the Joint Special Operations Command from 2003 to 2008 and later assumed command of all international forces in Afghanistan in June 2009.

In his recently published book on leadership, “Leaders: Myth and Reality,” McChrystal criticized Trump for not embodying effective leadership.

McChrystal addressed President Trump’s recent visit to Iraq, in which Trump politicized a typically non-partisan event. In addition to talking about domestic political issues in his speech to troops, Trump autographed troops’ “Make America Great Again” hats.

“If the US military becomes politicized, it will become something we’re not happy with,” said McChrystal.

McChrystal also disagreed with Trump’s announcement to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria, warning it would lead to “greater instability” in the Middle East.

He also gave warning to anyone who might fill the vacancy left by former Defense Secretary James Mattis.

“I would ask [potential candidates] to look in the mirror and ask them if they can get comfortable enough with President Trump’s approach to governance, how he conducts himself with his values and with his worldview to be truly loyal to him as a commander in chief and going forward,” McChrystal said on This Week. “If there’s too much of a disconnect then I would tell him I think it’s -it would be a bad foundation upon which to try to build a successful partnership at that job.”

McChrystal said he would not take a job in the Trump administration if he were asked. “It’s important to me to work for people that I think are basically honest, and who tell the truth as best they know it.”