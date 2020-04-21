Stanley Tucci taught fans how to make a Negroni, and people are loving the actor’s bartending skills

caption Stanley Tucci is the latest star to show off his cocktail-making skills during quarantine. source Stanley Tucci/Instagram

Stanley Tucci made a Negroni for his wife, Felicity Blunt, in an Instagram video posted on Monday.

In true Tucci fashion, the actor gave viewers an elegant, step-by-step guide on how to make the beverage, and fans are raving about his entertaining tutorial.

The drink is traditionally made with gin, sweet vermouth, Campari, and an orange garnish, but Tucci said the gin could be substituted with vodka.

He also said the Negroni could be made over ice, though he demonstrated how to make it in a cocktail shaker.

Stanley Tucci hosted an informal happy hour masterclass in an Instagram video on Monday, and now people can’t stop talking about the actor’s bartending skills.

The video started with Tucci offering his wife, Felicity Blunt (who happens to be the sister of Emily Blunt, Tucci’s costar in “The Devil Wears Prada”), a Negroni. Then, he began his step-by-step guide.

First, he added ice to a cocktail shaker and poured two shots of gin, one shot of sweet vermouth, and one shot of Campari. Those who don’t have a taste for gin can substitute the liquor with vodka, Tucci said.

After shaking the mixture, Tucci poured the drink into his vessel of choice: a coupe glass.

“I put it in a coupe, like that, but you can put it in a martini glass, or whatever you want,” he said.

Finally, Tucci elegantly garnished the drink with juice from an orange, then placed the citrus slice in the glass. He said that the Negroni could also be made on the rocks with the same ingredients and the same proportions that he showed.

After tasting the beverage for himself, Tucci finished the video by passing the coral-colored drink to Blunt.

“That’s good,” he said.

Not long after his happy hour-themed video, fans took to Twitter to share their adoration for Tucci’s Negroni-making skills.

“Nothing – and I mean nothing – has soothed me in the last six weeks quite like the way Stanley Tucci making a ‘Negroni’ on Instagram has,” one user wrote.

Nothing — and I mean nothing — has soothed me in the last six weeks quite like the way Stanley Tucci making a “Negroni” on Instagram has. ???? pic.twitter.com/LzlbE3iJWL — Mark McDevitt (@MarkTMcDevitt) April 21, 2020

Stanley Tucci making Felicity Blunt a Negroni is my new religion. pic.twitter.com/xmsixUIzd5 — Toby Herman (@tobyherman27) April 20, 2020

Some users were enthralled with the actor’s sophistication while in quarantine.

“He’s wearing a whole belt indoors! A belt!” one user tweeted.

Stanley Tucci is such a fancy person. Like that video going around seems so fancy for just being at home. Like he’s wearing a whole belt indoors! A belt! — ???????????????????? (@thetrudz) April 21, 2020

Imagine you’re in quarantine with Stanley Tucci and he’s making you a Negroni while being the last man in the world to wear real pants AND a belt AND a watch all at the SAME TIME. The sophistication. This adult. pic.twitter.com/LFVxWsdrTE — Val From Nowhere (@HatcherVal) April 20, 2020

Chris Evans, who starred alongside Tucci in “Captain America: The First Avenger,” shared in a tweet that he’s no stranger to his former costar’s bartending expertise.

“On some(most) days after we finished filming on the first Captain America movie, Stanley would make us martinis in his trailer,” Evans tweeted. “He’s an absolute gem. However cool, fun, witty, and charming you think he is, double it and you’re halfway there.

I. Love. Stanley. Tucci. On some(most) days after we finished filming on the first Captain America movie, Stanley would make us martinis in his trailer. He’s an absolute gem. However cool, fun, witty, and charming you think he is, double it and you’re halfway there. https://t.co/mEJzuV8oAH — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 21, 2020

Tucci, whose Instagram is filled with other posts that document his mixology and culinary skills, published a cookbook in 2012 called “The Tucci Cookbook.”