Here’s what the cast of ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ looks like in real life

caption “Star Trek” is back. source Jan Thijs/CBS

“Star Trek: Discovery” is on CBS All Access.

The series takes place 10 years before the original “Star Trek” series.

Some of the cast members turn into Klingons and other aliens.

The “Star Trek: Discovery” crew is back for a second season.

The series returned to CBS All Access, the network’s online streaming service, Thursday. The show takes place 10 years before Captain Kirk (William Shatner) led his team into the final frontier.

The cast includes Michelle Yeoh as Captain Philippa Georgiou, Sonequa Martin-Green as Michael Burnham, Anthony Rapp as science officer Paul Stamets, and James Frain as Vulcan ambassador Sarek, Spock’s (Leonard Nimoy) father.

See what the cast looks like in real life below:

Michelle Yeoh captained the USS Shenzhou as Philippa Georgiou.

caption She is a veteran captain. source Jan Thijs/CBS and Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Yeoh is best known for her roles in “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” and its sequel, as well as “Crazy Rich Asians.” She also starred in “Memoirs of a Geisha” and had a cameo in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.”

Sonequa Martin-Green is Michael Burnham, and she was second-in-command of the USS Shenzhou, serving under Captain Georgiou. She was raised by Vulcan ambassador Sarek after Klingons killed her parents.

caption Spock’s dad was basically her adopted father. source James Dimmock/CBS and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Before heading to “Star Trek,” Martin-Green was on “The Walking Dead” and “Once Upon a Time.”

James Frain plays Spock’s father, Ambassador Sarek. It’s a younger version of the role originated by Mark Lenard.

caption How Spock will be referred to is still tbd. source James Dimmock/CBS and Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Frain was on “Orphan Black” and played Azrael on “Gotham.” He’s also known for his roles on “The Tudors” and “True Blood.”

Jason Isaacs is Gabriel Lorca, captain of the USS Discovery.

caption He is a complicated character. source James Dimmock/CBS and Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Isaacs may be best known for playing Lucius Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” series. Another recent role for the actor was on Netflix’s series “The OA.”

Anthony Rapp plays Lieutenant Paul Stamets, a science officer and the first openly gay character in the “Star Trek” universe.

caption Both Rapp and Cruz are familiar on Broadway. source James Dimmock/CBS and Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Rapp is known for playing Mark in “Rent” on various stages, including Broadway and the West End, as well as in the movie version of the musical. He’s also starred on “Kidnapped” and “The Good Wife” and was in movies including “Dazed and Confused” and “A Beautiful Mind.”

Wilson Cruz is Hugh Culbert, a medical officer and Stamets’ partner.

Wilson Cruz played Angel in “Rent” on Broadway and starred on “My So-Called Life.” He was recently on “13 Reasons Why.”

Doug Jones transforms into Lieutenant Saru, a Kelpien, which is a new alien species created for “Discovery.” He has the ability to sense death.

caption Doug Jones looks totally different. source James Dimmock/CBS and Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Jones is known for roles like Billy in “Hocus Pocus,” the Faun and Pale Man in “Pan’s Labyrinth,” and the Master on “The Strain.” He was the Creature in Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water.”

Mary Wiseman plays the youngest crew member on the USS Discovery, cadet Sylvia Tilly.

caption She is roommates with Michael. source James Dimmock/CBS and Mike Coppola/Getty Images

She has been on “Longmire” and “Baskets.”

Shazad Latif plays Voq, an albino Klingon, who transforms into human lieutenant Ash Tyler, who is also a former prisoner of war, after undergoing surgery.

caption His character has a military background. source Jan Thijs/CBS and Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Latif has appeared on the British series “My Mad Fat Diary,” “Toast of London,” and “Penny Dreadful.”

Chris Obi is unrecognizable as T’Kuvma, the leader of his Klingon house.

caption He was introduced on season one. source James Dimmock/CBS and Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Obi, who performed with the Royal Shakespeare Company, was most recently on “American Gods” where he played Anubis. He was also on the 2016 “Roots” miniseries.