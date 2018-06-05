‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ actress Kelly Marie Tran deleted all her Instagram posts following months of harassment

source Disney/Lucasfilm

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” actress Kelly Marie Tran has deleted all of her Instagram posts.

Tran has faced racist and sexist attacks online since her casting.

It wouldn’t be the first time a “Star Wars” actress distanced herself from the platform because of harassment.

In 2016 Daisy Ridley deleted her account after facing criticism for her appearance and stance on gun control.

Actress Kelly Marie Tran, who played Rose Tico in last year’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” has deleted all her Instagram posts after months of sexist and racist harassment online. She has not publicly commented on her reason for wiping her page.

As of Tuesday, Tran’s Instagram page was still visible, with the bio line “Afraid, but doing it anyway,” but there were no posts. Popular but unofficial “Star Wars” Twitter page “Star Wars Facts” tweeted Monday night “Kelly Marie Tran has deleted all the posts off her Instagram due to months of harassment she has received for her character Rose.” A request for comment from Tran’s representative was not immediately returned.

Tran faced racism and sexism online surrounding her casting in “The Last Jedi.” For instance, In December, someone edited the Rose Tico Wookieepedia page so that her name was “Ching Chong Wing Tong” and her home was “Ching Chong China.”

Tran wouldn’t be the first “Star Wars” actress to distance herself from Instagram because of harassment. Daisy Ridley, who plays Rey in the new trilogy, deleted her account in 2016 after facing criticism for her appearance and her stance on gun control.

In an interview with Glamour in December, Ridley said: “I posted a thing about gun regulations, because I was at an event in tribute to the Orlando shooting at Pulse. People weren’t nice about how I looked. And I was like, ‘I’m out.’ Simple as that. That is not what I signed up for.”

The “Star Wars” fandom has had a toxic and sexist underbelly that’s reared its head many times since Disney took over.

On Tuesday, the official “Star Wars” Twitter tweeted a “Happy Birthday” wish to Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, and some fans were quick to attack her in replies.