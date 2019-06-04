Disney is now selling the blue and green milk from ‘Star Wars,’ but some people aren’t fans of the taste

caption The blue and green milk at Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland Park. source Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Galaxy’s Edge, a new “Star Wars“-themed addition to Disneyland in Anaheim, California, opened to the public on Friday.

At the land’s Milk Stand, visitors can buy a $7.99 glass of blue or green “milk” that looks like the iconic beverage seen in “A New Hope” and “The Last Jedi.”

However, some visitors say they’re disappointed with the plant-based drinks on Twitter.

Others, however, seem to love the taste of the drinks and have praised Disney for creating a vegan treat.

On Friday, Disneyland in Anaheim, California, welcomed visitors into Galaxy’s Edge, a new land that’s inspired by the planet of Batuu from “Star Wars.”

From flying the Millennium Falcon to shopping at Dok Ondar’s Den of Antiquities, there’s a ton of attractions for fans to enjoy. But when it comes to food, one section of the land is arguably more intriguing than any other spot: the Milk Stand.

At this shop, visitors can buy a glass of blue or green “milk” for $7.99 a glass. The drinks are designed to look like the iconic beverages seen in “A New Hope” and “The Last Jedi.” But some people who have visited the park have had some strong opinions about the milk.

On Twitter, some fans said they were frustrated by the taste of the drinks

Most people seem to be upset with the texture of the milks, which could be attributed to the fact that both drinks are made from plant-based mixes of rice and coconut milk. The two drinks are also vegan.

Disney, how hard was it to make milk taste like milk? Two ingredients.

Blue and Milk. — Mateo (@_justmateo_) June 2, 2019

Disney could have just added blue and green dye to milk to make Blue and Green Milk for #StarWars #GalaxysEdge. Instead, they had to try to make it a "drink experience". Not everything needs to be an experience, @DisneyParks. — Kheldarn (@Kheldarn) June 2, 2019

I don't know who at Disney thought making the blue milk was a good idea for in-park food. And I don't know why anyone thought it was going to be good ???? #GalaxysEdge pic.twitter.com/UMkcD9Okl2 — Mike Shirdan (@MikeShirdan) June 3, 2019

Why does the blue and green milk taste so bad? Does Disney not have taste testers — muggle148 (@lovetoday030990) June 2, 2019

Some people even think Disney should discontinue the milk altogether.

I have a prediction by the time I make it to Galaxy's Edge in October Disney will have gone back to the drawing board on the Blue and green milk. So far from everything I am reading and seeing it's by far the most criticized part of Galaxy's edge. — Brian and Amanda (@AdvBrian_Amanda) June 3, 2019

Others, however, loved the taste of the milk drinks

On Twitter, some thanked Disney for creating drinks that are vegan, and therefore accessible to a wider range of parkgoers.

The blue and green milk were YUMMY. gonna be the ticket on those hot summer Disney days pic.twitter.com/fK2pYgqQDT — Righteous Elf (@ourobomaos) June 1, 2019

if anyones wondering what blue or green milk taste like I think it’s really good but it might be an acquired taste. it’s very uhh… clothes fabric softener esque? (in a good way, imo) — tyler 'llewyn' @ galaxy’s edge (@tylerllewtaing) June 4, 2019

I’m happy that blue and green milk in galaxy’s edge is non-dairy/plant based bc I really want it but I don’t drink cows milk. Thank you Disney ???? — Jess. (@witchhplease) May 31, 2019

So Blue Milk at Galaxy's Edge is VEGAN. THANK YOU DISNEY. THANK YOU. — Alex Ross Daniels (@alexrossdaniels) May 30, 2019

Another Twitter user commended the accuracy of the drinks, and referenced a scene from “Star Wars” in which Luke Skywalker makes a face when sipping the milk.

Probably the most consistently mixed/negative reaction I'm seeing is about the blue and green milk, but hey if the green milk is bad at least Disney can always just say that it's movie accurate. pic.twitter.com/TVmBdnlxSW — Haldo (@haldo13_38) May 30, 2019

As INSIDER’s Kim Renfro found, the drinks might have a surprising taste at first

While the “blended popsicle” texture might be unexpected to some, Renfro thought the drinks still had a “really refreshing and pleasant texture.”

Specifically, she thought the blue milk was “very tropical and fruity,” whereas, in her opinion, the green version tasted “almost like the scent of a candle or container of potpourri turned into liquid.”

As for the texture of the drinks, Renfro reported that Michele Gendreau, Disneyland Resort’s director of food and beverage, said at a press event that the drinks were created to be authentic to the “Star Wars” franchise.

“We wanted something that would live in the land and help tell the story,” Gendreau said at a Galaxy’s Edge press event. “It was available to all, so it ended up being a plant-based product. It is made with a blend of rice and coconut milk [and] tropical flavors.”

Despite mixed opinions, fans who have yet to visit Galaxy’s Edge still seem interested in trying the drinks

On Twitter, a number of users expressed interest in trying the milk for themselves.

I just wanna go to Star Wars Galaxy's Edge and build a lightsaber and maybe have some blue milk — Justin Mulhollen (@JustinMulhollen) June 3, 2019

looking at the menu for Oga’s Cantina at Galaxy’s Edge in disney and saw they have a blue milk drink @itsaxdrea you NEED to get over there!!!! — chen (@peachiesweetz) June 4, 2019

I wish I was at Disney right now, with a blue milk mustache, a blaster & a porg. — Lela buy Bad Luck Chuck #3 (@LGwenn) May 31, 2019

The two drinks are currently available at the Milk Stand in Disneyland Park’s Galaxy’s Edge in Anaheim, California. Starting August 29, parkgoers at Disney World’s Galaxy’s Edge in Orlando, Florida, will also be able to purchase the beverages.

Representatives for Disneyland did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.