14 celebrities who are obsessed with ‘Star Wars’

If you love Obi-Wan Kenobi and BB-8, you’re not alone.

From Stephen Colbert to Joseph Gordon-Levitt, INSIDER rounded up stars who love Chewie, R2-D2, and lightsabers just as much as you. Some of them even like to dress up as their favorite characters.

The “Star Wars” fandom knows no bounds. So, of course, many celebrities are obsessed with a galaxy far, far away.

From Princes William and Harry to cosplaying actors, here are celebrities you didn’t know were obsessed with “Star Wars.”

Kevin Smith said visiting the “Star Wars” set made him cry.

We get it. Any fan would get teary-eyed visiting the set.

When “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” director invited Smith to visit the film’s set in England, Smith took him up on the offer.

Smith posted a teary-eyed Instagram picture and said being on set made him feel young again.

“When I was a kid, I liked ‘Star Wars,’ and now I’m on the ‘Star Wars’ set,” the actor told the LA Times of the experience. “The moment I stepped on the Millennium Falcon 10 years dropped off my life.”

“Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe also visited the set of “The Force Awakens.”

Radcliffe has dressed up as Boba Fett before.

Radcliffe became a “Star Wars” fan late in life, but when he did he fell in love with the movies. He told Conan O’Brien he crashed the set of the “The Force Awakens” because he knew most of the Potter crew was working on the film.

Radcliffe also dressed up as Boba Fett for a Halloween episode of “The Ellen Show.”

Tina Fey has a love for all things Leia.

Don't question Fey's love for "Star Wars."

When Tina Fey walked down the aisle as Liz Lemon in the last season of “30 Rock,” it was dressed in Princess Leia’s classic white robe and twin hair buns.

“It’s the only white dress I own,” Lemon quips.

In real life, Fey was spotted wearing a “Vote Princess Leia” shirt on “Saturday Night Live” in 2008.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt appeared in the latest movie.

This is how you dress to a premiere.

Gordon-Levitt attended “The Force Awakens” premiere dressed in a homemade costume. His Yoda-inspired look included green face-paint and a pair of verdant “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” pajama pants.

Maybe that helped him land a cameo in “The Last Jedi” alongside director Rian Johnson, who he worked with in the past.

Olivia Munn has shown off her love for “Star Wars” movie on social media.

Olivia Munn's love for "Star Wars" goes way back.

Munn posted an Instagram of her and Green Bay Packers’ quarterback boyfriend Aaron Rodgers in “Star Wars” gear.

“Who’s the bigger #StarWars fan…The one who bought this awesome shirt at @oldnavy or the one who already owned his own Obi-Wan Kenobi robe?”

Munn has previously been spotted dressed as Princess Leia, complete with the infamous “Slave Leia” bikini.

“Star Wars” is a family affair for Rainn Wilson.

source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Wilson attended the “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” premiere in Hollywood with his son Walter, who dressed as bounty hunter Boba Fett.

Seth Rogen wanted a role in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

Now, he just needs a cameo.

“The Interview” star told MTV he wanted to play the alien Watto in the new film.

“I’m campaigning to play that Jewish alien who built those robots in the George Lucas [prequels],” Rogen joked to MTV in 2014. “If you’re reprising the anti-Semitic Jewish flying alien creature, please consider me.”

Check out his spot on Watto impression here.

Mindy Kaling is a secret “Star Wars” fan.

source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Kaling totally trolled “Star Wars” fans on “The Tonight Show” by pretending to know absolutely nothing about the intergalactic franchise.

In reality, “The Mindy Project” star is actually a big fan of the series, and even moderated a panel with the cast of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” earlier this December.

Stephen Colbert says he’s the original “Star Wars” fan.

This was very important to him.

In 1977, a young Colbert won two tickets to see the original “Star Wars” movie two weeks before it opened in theaters.

“I have been a ‘Star Wars’ fan two weeks longer than any of you,” said Colbert in 2014.

He also battled fellow talk show host Jon Stewart for the title of “Biggest Star Wars Fan,” and when the first trailers for “The Force Awakens” came out he explained why the three-pronged lightsaber was the perfect design.

Megan Fox thinks her life size R2-D2 is cool.

Do you own an R2-D2?

Megan Fox isn’t a big Twitter user, but back in 2013, the actress used the platform to show her inner “Star Wars” fan.

“Is it cool or embarrassing to own a life size R2-D2? It’s cool right?…Right?!,” Fox tweeted along with this picture of the giant droid.

Anna Kendrick talks “Star Wars” on Twitter.

In 2014, Kendrick tweeted a picture after meeting “the badass” Carrie Fisher. The actress also starred in a commercial for “Star Wars” video game “Battlefield,” yielding a kitchen knife as a faux-lightsaber.

When the “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” trailer dropped, Kendrick took to Twitter to express her excitement.

“‘There’s a new Star Wars trailer! EVERYBODY SHUT UP THERE’S A NEW STAR WARS TRAILER!’ – me being professional on set today,” the actress tweeted.

Simon Pegg had a cameo in “The Force Awakens” after being a lifelong fan.

Pegg on set of "The Force Awakens."

“I can mark out my life . . . in terms of my relationship with that film,” Pegg told the Guardian in 2010 of the first film being released when he was eight.

Pegg finally got the chance to live out his dream of being in a “Star Wars” movie. He played alien Unkar Plutt in “The Force Awakens.”

Princes William and Harry shot scenes to be in “The Last Jedi” and visited the set.

Of course, they got a photo with everyone on set.

The brothers didn’t just stop by the set of the movie in 2016. John Boyega confirmed Prince William and Prince Harry filmed cameos as Stormtroopers during an interview with BBC Radio 4.

Unfortunately, the duo didn’t make it into the final film.