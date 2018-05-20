10 Star Wars characters who deserve their own spin-off movies like ‘Solo’

source Lucasfilm

“Solo: A Star Wars Story,” the first of the Star Wars spin-offs to feature an existing character, is getting mixed reviews.

But everyone can agree on one thing: Donald Glover is fantastic as Lando Calrissian – so much so that people want to him to get his own movie.

On Wednesday, Lucasfilm studio chief Kathleen Kennedy said that she would “love” to make a Lando spin-off starring Glover, but nothing is official.

A spin-off with Ewan McGregor reprising his role as Obi Wan Kenobi – no doubt the only good thing about the prequels – is thankfully already in the works.

But there are so many more possibilities, so we collected a list of Star Wars characters who should get their own movie, from R2-D2 to Captain Phasma.

Here’s the Star Wars characters that deserve their own spin-offs:

Lando Calrissian

source LucasFilm

Played by: Billy Dee Williams, Donald Glover

Appears in: “The Empire Strikes Back,” “Return of the Jedi,” “Solo”

Lando is one of the most beloved characters in the Star Wars universe, and Donald Glover proves he deserves his own movie with his incredible performance in “Solo.” Give him a movie! Even if it’s just Lando talking to the camera for three hours, it would be good.

Poe Dameron

source Lucasfilm

Played by: Oscar Isaac

Appears in: “The Force Awakens,” “The Last Jedi”

Poe Dameron is one of the best new characters in the new trilogy. A buddy road (space) trip movie documenting the growth of Dameron and BB-8’s undying bond with each other would be a treat for our eyes and our hearts. We’re honestly shocked that this idea is not already in development.

Mon Mothma

source LucasFilm

Played by: Caroline Blakiston, Genevieve O’Reilly

Appears in: “Rogue One,” “Revenge of the Sith,” “Return of the Jedi”

Mothma worked with Bail Organa to form the Rebel Alliance, and has been fighting the Empire and later, the First Order for basically her entire life. She came to prominence in politics during the Separatist Crisis, when Palpatine really started to impact the senate. Mothma makes bold moves, like seeking out criminal Jyn Erso to steal the plans for the Death Star. Seeing her rise, or at least part of it, would be a fun addition to the franchise.

Captain Phasma

source Disney/Lucasfilm

Played by: Gwendoline Christie

Appears in: “The Force Awakens,” “The Last Jedi”

One of the most common critiques of the new Star Wars trilogy is how little it takes advantage of Gwendoline Christie’s intriguing character, Captain Phasma. She might be better as a mystery, but we can’t control our desire to know everything about her. She’s one of the only women ever shown so high up in rank on the dark side, so her journey is something we definitely want to see.

R2-D2

source Lucasfilm/Disney

Played by: Kenny Baker, Jimmy Vee

Appears in: “The Phantom Menace,” “Attack of the Clones,” “Rogue One,” “A New Hope,” “The Empire Strikes Back,” “Return of the Jedi,” “The Force Awakens,” “The Last Jedi”

Wouldn’t it be delightful to get an R2-D2 standalone movie that’s like “Paddington,” but instead of a friendly Peruvian bear it’s a droid with an attitude who is taken in by a quirky family on a lovely planet like Naboo? Yes, it would be. R2 has seen a lot of terrible things, and is always fighting for the rebels. After all this time, we would just like to see a movie where he gets to go on vacation and relax.

Bail Organa

source Lucasfilm

Played by: Jimmy Smits

Appears in: “Attack of the Clones,” “Revenge of the Sith,” “Rogue One”

Bail Organa, General Leia’s adopted father, was a senator from the planet Alderaan. He was one of the founding members of the Rebel Alliance, which would be an interesting story on its own. Sadly, Bail died in the destruction of Alderaan. He’s been a fan favorite for some time, and his character deserved a lot more than what he was given in the prequels.

General Hux

source Lucasfilm

Played by: Domhnall Gleeson

Appears in: “The Force Awakens,” “The Last Jedi”

Hux is kind of a bland, stupid man, and his first name is Armitage. But who is he, really? We think he’s a bit more complex than what we’re getting. We would honestly watch a movie that’s just about how Hux deals with Poe Dameron’s insults while getting a behind-the-scenes look at all the messes Hux has to clean up after Kylo Ren. It can’t be easy for a guy named Armitage.

Saw Gerrera

source Lucasfilm

Played by: Forest Whitaker

Appears in: “Rogue One”

Gerrera’s first appearance in a Star Wars movie (he was first introduced in the animated series “The Clone Wars”) was something many were looking forward to, so it was a bummer when he was killed relatively quickly. Gerrera was mentored in military combat by Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker and went on to become the leader of an extremist group of rebels outside of the Rebel Alliance. The formation of this group, or his adventures with Kenobi and Skywalker during the Clone Wars, could make for a great standalone movie.

Nien Nunb

source LucasFilm

Played by: Mike Quinn, Richard Bonehill

Appears in: “Return of the Jedi,” “The Force Awakens,” “The Last Jedi”

Nien Nunb made it onto this list because when I asked a few of the most passionate Star Wars fans that I know who they thought deserved a spin-off, more than half of them, without hesitation, said Nien Nunb. And he really does deserve it. He has an interesting career trajectory that could make a good story that shows us a completely new side of the galaxy. Nunb was an arms dealer who joined the Rebel Alliance. And 30 years later, he’s a starfighter pilot in the Resistance.

The Max Rebo Band

source LucasFilm

Played by: Simon Williamson as Max Rebo, Deep Roy as Droopy, Nelson Hall as Doda, Don Bies as Barquin

Appears in: “Return of the Jedi”

How does a 12-alien band in a galaxy far, far away end up exclusively playing music for an alien crime lord? Is it a compromise the Max Rebo Band (Max Rebo is the blue elephant guy) had to make to achieve their dream of making music for a living? Do they have complicated feelings about it? This is a movie.