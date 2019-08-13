Mattel is releasing glamorous ‘Star Wars’ Barbie dolls for $100 that every collector will want

caption Mattel and Disney are bringing us a collection of “Star Wars”-inspired dolls. source Mattel

Mattel is releasing three high-fashion “Star Wars” Barbie dolls this fall as part of its signature collection.

The collector items are inspired by characters and looks from 1977’s “A New Hope.”

A Mattel representative tells INSIDER this is the first round of “Star Wars” character-inspired Barbie dolls.

These are the dolls you’ve been looking for. Mattel and Disney have teamed up to release a special collection of “Star Wars” character-inspired Barbie dolls this fall.

Available for pre-order now, three high-fashion dolls inspired by the concept art for Princess Leia, Darth Vader, and R2-D2 in “Star Wars: A New Hope” will be available in November. Each collector doll retails for $100 and comes in its own unique packaging highlighting the iconic character.

A representative for Mattel tells INSIDER this will be the first in a series of “Star Wars”-inspired dolls for collectors. Keep reading to see the full collection so far.

The Princess Leia doll features the character with her iconic hairstyle.

caption The Princess Leia doll features floor-length sleeves. source Mattel

The Leia doll features a silver corset belt, a matching handbag, and elegant white shoes. The Mattel doll adds braids to Leia’s iconic hairstyle.

You can pre-order the Princess Leia Barbie here.

The Darth Vader-inspired Barbie trades in his helmet for some stylish shades.

caption Vader’s breathing apparatus is hinted at through Barbie’s handbag and her shiny dress. source Mattel

Anakin Skywalker’s armor is captured in a chic and shiny full-on black look that comes complete with a cape.

You can pre-order the Darth Vader Barbie here.

Barbie’s blue hair and eye makeup give a nod to R2-D2.

caption Mattel refers to her blue makeup as a “radar eye” look, giving a nod to the droid. source Mattel

The droid’s look is captured through Barbie’s dome skirt and bomber jacket.

You can pre-order the R2-D2 Barbie here.