Every single Star Wars movie will be available on Disney+ — here’s how to watch

Beginning November 12, 2019, every single Star Wars movie since 1976’s “A New Hope” along with brand-new episodic shows will be available on Disney’s new streaming service Disney+. Star Wars fans won’t need to go far to get their fix of the Force.

What is Disney+ and how much will it cost?

Disney+ is Disney’s new streaming subscription with two types of plans. An annual subscription costs $69.99/year ($5.83/month) while a monthly subscription costs $6.99/month ($83.88/year). Each membership gets you unlimited downloads and add ad-free streaming of moves and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and 20th Century Fox.

What Star Wars movies and shows can I stream on Disney+?

Basically, everything.

Disney+ will exclusively offer every single “Star Wars” movie to subscribers. You can meet Han Solo for the first time in “Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope,” cheer on Rey as she battles Kylo Ren in “Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens,” or ponder why George Lucas dared to introduce the lovable Jar Jar Binks so late in “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace.”

But it’s not just the films that will be a draw for the Star Wars devotee. Disney+ is also creating exclusive brand-new shows, like the highly-anticipated “The Mandalorian” as well as a yet-to-be-titled show based on Obi-Wan Kenobi.

There is a ton to watch, so we’ve listed out every single movie and show available on Disney+ as of publication time.

Here are all the Star Wars movies and shows you can catch on Disney+:

“The Mandalorian” – available November 2019

“The Mandalorian” is like an old Western take on the Star Wars legacy.

The big-budget show takes place five years after the fall of the Empire in the “Return of the Jedi” and focuses on a bounty hunter who journeys far out into the galaxy and beyond the rules of the New Republic.

Director and actor Jon Favreau (“Lion King” and “Iron Man”) is the creator, head writer, showrunner, and co-executive producer of the series, which stars Pedro Pascal as the Mandalorian alongside Gina Carano, Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, and Carl Weathers.

Cassian Andor Project – to be announced

This yet-to-be-named spy thriller project stars Diego Luna reprising his role as Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk as the voice behind the hilarious droid K-2SO from 2016’s “Rogue One.”

Spoiler alert: both of these characters died at the end of “Rogue One” so this will obviously be a prequel. As of publication time, there is no date for when this will be released.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Project – to be announced

One of the most anticipated Star Wars projects boasts the return of Ewan McGregor in the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The as-yet-untitled Kenobi series is set eight years after the events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.” While the episodes have already been written, filming doesn’t begin until 2020 and episodes won’t be ready for streaming until probably 2021 at the earliest, so unfortunately, we’ll all have to wait a while for this one.

“Star Wars: The Clone Wars” – available February 2020

The seventh season of the wildly popular animated “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” will debut on Disney+ in February 2020.

The show ended in its sixth season back in 2014, but 12 new episodes will be available to subscribers along with seasons one through six.

Star Wars series available on Disney+:

“Star Wars: Rebels”

“Star Wars Resistance”

“LEGO Star Wars All Stars”

“LEGO Star Wars The Freemaker Adventures”

“LEGO Star Wars: Droid Tales”

“LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles Clash of the Skywalkers”

Star Wars movies available on Disney+:

Starting November 12, 2019, subscribers can stream:

“Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace”

“Episode II: Attack of the Clones”

“Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith”

“Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope”

“Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back”

“Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi”

“Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens”

“Empires of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy” (the 2004 documentary film directed by Kevin Burns)

In 2020, Disney+ will add:

“Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi”

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

“Solo: A Star Wars Story”

“Star Wars Episode IX: Rise of Skywalker” will be available to stream after it wraps its run in theaters.

