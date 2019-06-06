23 details and ‘Star Wars’ references hidden in Disneyland’s Galaxy’s Edge

caption A cargo container inside Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge holds Leia’s leather armor from “Return of the Jedi.” source Kim Renfro/INSIDER/Disney/Lucasfilm

Disneyland‘s new park area, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, brings the planet of Batuu to life.

The entire land is covered in references to the many “Star Wars” movies.

There’s even an “Indiana Jones” artifact hidden in one shop, as well as a hidden Mickey Mouse design.

Disneyland’s new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land brings the planet of Batuu to life by putting park guests inside a village called Black Spire Outpost.

The new land was designed to fit seamlessly into the galaxies of the “Star Wars” movies, books, and TV shows, which means there are many references to existing characters and story lines built into the architecture and decorations.

Keep reading for a look at the best details and “Star Wars” Easter eggs you can find inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

One of the visual landmarks of Black Spire Outpost is the transport shuttle park atop a building. The numbers on the side are a reference to the years the original “Star Wars” trilogy premiered.

caption You can see the numbers 77 and 83 on the ship’s side in yellow paint. source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

The transport shuttle on top of Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo has the numbers 77 and 83 on its side.

The first “Star Wars” movie, “A New Hope,” premiered in 1977. The final movie in the original trilogy, “Return of the Jedi,” came out in 1983.

If you head to one of the new stores, Dok Ondar’s Den of Antiquities, you’ll find many “Star Wars” relics.

caption INSIDER got a sneak preview of Disneyland’s newest land, “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.” source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

Dok Ondar’s Den of Antiquities is one of the many shops inside the Black Spire Outpost village.

When you first walk inside Dok Ondar’s shop, you’ll see a broken mural sculpture on the wall.

caption A broken mural inside Dok Ondar’s Den of Antiquities. source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

This relief sculpture “depicts an ancient battle between the light and dark sides of the Force,” according to Disney.

The original, unbroken version of it was seen in “Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith.”

caption Palpatine, aka Darth Sidious, and Anakin Skywalker in “Revenge of the Sith.” source Disney/Lucasfilm

This was the scene during which Palpatine revealed himself as a sith to Anakin.

The upper level of Dok Ondar’s Den of Antiquities is covered in interesting “Star Wars”-related objects, but one in particular is out of place.

caption There is a clutter of props in this part of the store. source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

You have to go stand on the far side of Dok Ondar’s shop, and turn around to get this view of the store.

Let’s zoom in, shall we?

Peek out from behind a box is the gold-plated Ark of the Covenant from “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

caption You have to stand in just the right spot to see the corner of the ark. source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

That corner is the most you can see of the ark from the ground floor of Dok Ondar’s Den of Antiquities.

“Raiders of the Lost Ark” marked the second time Harrison Ford starred in a George Lucas story written for the big screen.

caption The Arc of the Covenant as seen in the first “Indiana Jones” movies. source Disney/Lucasfilm

The Ark of the Covenant is the only non-“Star Wars” item we were able to find inside the Black Spire Outpost village.

Two important piece of General Leia Organa’s jewelry are sold inside Dok Ondar’s Den of Antiquities.

caption Jewelry General Leia Organa wore in recent “Star Wars” movies. source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

Both this bracelet and the ring can be seen on Leia in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

The first is a bracelet Leia wore at the start of “The Last Jedi,” which contained a cloaked transmitter beacon.

caption Leia Organa wearing the cloaked transmitter bracelet in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” source Disney/Lucasfilm

This was the beacon which Leia was going to use to make sure Rey would be able to find the Resistance again.

The replica version sold in Galaxy’s Edge costs $150.

The second item is the signet ring Leia wears, which was seen in this shot from the “Rise of Skywalker” trailer.

caption Daisy Ridley and Carrie Fisher as Rey and Leia, respectively, from left, in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” source Disney/Lucasfilm

The gold ring has two blue stones embedded in it. The replica version costs $125 at Disneyland.

In the same jewelry section, you can also see Rose Tico’s pieces from “The Last Jedi” and a necklace worn by Leia in “Return of the Jedi.”

Outside of the Den of Antiquities is a stone spire which is darker than the rest seen in Galaxy’s Edge. This is where the Black Spire Outpost gets its name.

caption The special spire outside of Don Ondar’s store. source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

The land’s designers said a petrified forest in Arizona was part of the inspiration for the spires.

Over in the marketplace, there is a special wall fixture any “Star Wars” fan might recognize.

caption One of the decorations inside the Black Spire Outpost market. source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

The metalwork makes this alien face a bit more abstract, but still familiar.

It’s an homage to the iconic Bith aliens from the cantina band.

caption The Bith aliens playing in the cantina. source Disney/Lucasfilm

We first saw these guys in “A New Hope” as they played the memorable cantina tune.

Also in the marketplace, you’ll be able to spot the only AT-AT in Black Spire Outpost.

caption A small version of an AT-AT walker is up on a shelf inside the toy stall. source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

This miniature AT-AT is not for sale, but instead is part of a display inside the marketplace’s Toydarian Toymaker stall.

The AT-AT walker was most notably seen in “Empire Strikes Back,” though they’re part of a long history of “Star Wars” battles.

caption The AT-AT is an “All Terrain Armored Transport” walker used by the Imperial Army in combat. source Disney/Lucasfilm

There aren’t any full-sized AT-ATs in Black Spire Outpost.

In that same shop, you can purchase “Stormie” the stormtrooper.

caption A Stormie doll on display. source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

This isn’t just any stormtrooper – Stormie made an appearance in one of the “Star Wars” movies.

Stormie is Jyn Erso’s doll we saw in “Rogue One.”

caption A death trooper holding Jyn Erso’s stormtrooper doll in “Rogue One.” source Disney/Lucasfilm

When the death troopers were looking for Jyn, one of them picked up Stormie from the ground.

The water fountain inside the Black Spire Outpost marketplace contains a great Easter egg from “A New Hope.”

caption The water fountain insider Black Spire Outpost’s marketplace. source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

If you stop to refill your water bottle, make sure you keep a close eye on the water tank on the right side.

The water will periodically gurgle, and a “dianoga” creature pops its head up — the same one who attacked Luke in the trash compactor scene.

caption The single eye pops its head out of the water. source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

You can catch the eye blinking and looking around before it disappears into the water.

A dianoga was the slimy, snakelike creature hiding in the water in “A New Hope.”

caption The dianoga from the Death Star trash compactor in “Star Wars: A New Hope.” source Disney/Lucasfilm

It’s single eye popped out very briefly before slinking back beneath the black slush in the trash compactor.

Speaking of the memorable trash compactor scene, all of the garbage cans in Galaxy’s Edge have the same serial number on them.

caption Trash and recycling cans inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

Using a language called Aurebesh, every can says “trash to sector 3263827.”

“3263827” is the number Luke yells to C-3PO when he tells them which trash compactor they’re stuck in.

caption R2-D2 and C-3PO in “Star Wars: A New Hope.” source Disney/Lucasfilm

This little throwaway number is now printed on every trash can in the new Disney park area.

There are a number of R2 unit parts scattered around Black Spire Outpost.

caption One R2 part in Disneyland’s newest land, “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.” source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

In one corner of the marketplace, you can see an R2 unit’s body being used as a furnace surface.

In one courtyard area, an R2 unit’s head was repurposed into a lamp.

caption Almost every lamp is made from droid parts. source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

An R2 unit’s head is one of the light fixtures in this corner of Black Spire Outpost.

If you look down at the ground in Galaxy’s Edge, you’ll spot R2-D2’s tracks.

caption The ground in the front part of Galaxy’s Edge has many of these tracks. source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

There are also little creature footprints in the cement.

Those tracks were made using the original 1977 R2-D2 droid.

caption C-3PO and R2-D2 in “Star Wars: A New Hope.” source Twentieth Century Fox

“Imagineers took rubbings from the feet of the R2-D2 droid used in ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ and turned those into a set of three-dimensional wheels,” a Disney Parks press release says. “Then they built a trolley with those wheels and rolled it through the land before the concrete pathways fully dried to leave behind authentic droid tracks.”

Disney’s designers always sneak the iconic Mickey Mouse pattern into its lands, and Galaxy’s Edge is no exception.

caption A hidden Mickey found on the backside of Oga’s Cantina, right across from the Millennium Falcon. source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

We were able to find this Mickey pattern on the backside of Oga’s Cantina.

Other cast members hinted that a Mickey was also in some of the wiring seen draped over the buildings in Black Spire Outpost, and inside the Docking Bay 7 restaurant.

Inside Oga’s Cantina, you’ll see DJ R-3X.

caption The droid DJ moves and dances and it plays music. source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

And yes, don’t worry, the droid DJ plays more than just the cantina song from “A New Hope.”

DJ R-3X, or “Rex,” is the same droid which used to pilot the Star Tours ride in Tomorrowland.

caption Rex as seen in the Star Tour ride queue. source Disney/Lucasfilm

Rex was moved to Galaxy’s Edge after Star Tours was updated with C-3PO as the pilot and more references to the new “Star Wars” movie trilogy.

While you wait inside the Millennium Falcon before riding Smuggler’ Run, keep an eye out for several movie Easter eggs.

caption Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run is the newest ride in Disneyland. source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

On the shelf above the holochess table, you can see a box holding Luke Skywalker’s training helmet (in the top right corner of the above image).

That helmet and training device were seen in “A New Hope.”

caption Luke training in “Star Wars: A New Hope.” source Disney/Lucasfilm

“We have Luke’s training remote and the blast shield [from] when he first learned how to use a lightsaber with Obi Wan,” Disney Imagineer Rob Huebner told INSIDER.

Inside the Galaxy’s Edge Millennium Falcon, right next to the training remote, you can also see the respirators used by Han and Leis in “Empire Strikes Back” when they crash landed inside a creature.

There are also multiple porg nests dotted around the Millennium Falcon.

caption Another porg nest inside the Millennium Falcon ride waiting area. source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

“At the end of [‘The Last Jedi’], we saw that Chewbacca really befriended the porgs,” Huebner said. “But they infested the Millennium Falcon and now we have porg nests around for people to discover.”

The little nests are made of wires, just like the ones we saw in “The Last Jedi.”

caption A little porg family inside the Millennium Falcon in “The Last Jedi.” source Disney/Lucasfilm

The story of the ride, Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run, takes place after “The Last Jedi” so it makes sense for porgs to have a presence in the ship.

Near the exit for the Smuggler’s Run ride, there’s a cargo container with a QR code.

caption The scannable cargo sitting outside the exit of Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run. source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

This is for the Play Disney app, which you can download and use to interact with various elements of Galaxy’s Edge.

If you scan that cargo box, the app reveals Han Solo’s blaster is inside.

caption The blaster you can scan inside the Play Disney app. source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

The DL-44 heavy blaster pistol is the same one used by Han Solo throughout the “Star Wars” movies.

Just a few feet away from the blaster container is this other cargo box.

caption Cargo sitting outside the Millennium Falcon ride. source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

This box sits closer to the entrance of Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run.

That box contains leather armor — the same armor worn by Leia in “Return of the Jedi.”

caption The leather armor you can scan inside the Play Disney app. source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

Here’s what the Play Disney app will show you when you scan that box’s code.

Leia wore this armor during her covert mission to get Han Solo out of the carbonite.

caption Leia in Boushh’s leather armor that she wore to rescue Han Solo in “Return of the Jedi.” source Disney/Lucasfilm

Having two of Han Solo and Leia Organa’s most iconic costume pieces near each other inside the Black Spire Outpost is a great nod to their love story.

There are many great sound effects to hear around the Black Spire Outpost, including a familiar voice which speaks inside this courtyard.

caption This part of Galaxy’s Edge has a lot of bustling activity. source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

If you stand by this droid-filled area in Black Spire Outpost, wait until you hear instructions being given out over the loudspeaker.

One of the voices is clearly Captain Phasma, voiced by actress Gwendoline Christie.

caption Gwendoline Christie as Captain Phasma in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” source Disney

Phasma’s voice barks out orders about drills and instructions for the First Order stormtroopers.

Last but not least is the largest of all the “Star Wars” references. The Ronto Roasters food stand uses a podracing engine as its centerpiece.

caption Bonus: The droid turning the meat spit is similar to one shown in Jabba the Hutt’s palace in “Return of the Jedi.” source Kim Renfro/INSIDER

This massive cooking station is just for decoration, but is a fun nod to the prequel trilogy.

Podracing was of course made famous in the “Episode I: The Phantom Menace” prequel movie.

caption A podracer as seen in “The Phantom Menace.” source Disney/Lucasfilm

Disney Imagineers recycled the design and made a podracer engine into the fake heat source for the Ronto Roasters eatery.

