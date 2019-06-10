12 of the best drinks at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland, ranked

caption Some of the drinks you can get. source Sara Ann Barber

I visited Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland and tried tons of drinks.

I listed some of the best and ranked them.

The Bespin Fizz was my favorite.

Disneyland has gone intergalactic with the opening of its new expansion Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

The biggest expansion in Disneyland’s history was unveiled on May 31 and is currently in previews until the official opening on June 24. As one of the lucky few to enter the park before it’s open to the general public, INSIDER got to taste a selection of the various colored drinks and concoctions offered in the out-of-this-world land.

Given our short four-hour time slot, we weren’t able to try all the fancy liquids offered at the multiple eateries in Galaxy’s Edge, however, with six different taste testers, we’re confident our selection of various liquid refreshments is as robust as possible.

Below are our thoughts on some of the newest beverages to land at Galaxy’s Edge.

The Blue Milk is unexpected.

caption The Blue and Green milks. source Sara Ann Barber

This plant-based beverage is located at the Milk Stand in Galaxy’s Edge, where curious fans can purchase a cup of the thick liquid for $7.99, plus tax. We purchased one of each of the Blue and Green Milk to compare them to each other, finding the blue to be the favorite among the group. Both drinks are very sweet with tropical fruit undertones and are definitely shareable among more than one person. Speaking as a lactose-intolerant taste tester, I was pleased with this vegan offering.

Of course, it should be noted that the Blue Milk is the favored one of “Star Wars” creator George Lucas, which we discovered post-tasting, making us confident in our decision to support Team Blue Milk. While the milks are served frozen, our testers did wish the drinks were a bit creamier (think milkshake creamy) and had some sort of signature garnish to make the near $8 price-tag worth it.

We thought the Tatooine Sunset could use more tea.

caption It’s a bright-pink drink. source Sara Ann Barber

Perhaps trying to act as an intergalactic version of Arnold Palmer, the Tatooine Sunset beverage at Ronto Roasters was $5.49 and not too thrilling for many of our taste testers. While each of them appreciated the idea of the drink, they thought the beverage was too sweet with the sugars overwhelming the drink’s desired execution.

Perhaps by adding a bit more tea, this drink could be a delicious and refreshing treat.

The Sour Sarlacc isn’t too sweet.

caption This was one of our favorites at this specific spot. source Sara Ann Barber

We thought the $5.49 Sour Sarlacc finds an even balance between sweet and sour. Made with limeade, raspberry, and a bit of spicy mango, the Sarlacc refreshment tastes similar to an Arnold Palmer, although it has no tea in it. For all six of that taste testers, this was the ultimate drink to get at Ronto Roasters.

Starbucks fans will enjoy Meiloorun Juice.

caption Meiloorun Juice is a pretty offering. source Sara Ann Barber

The most Instagrammable of the Ronto Roaster’s refreshment offerings, Meiloorun Juice is a pretty concoction that gave our taste testers major Starbucks Dragon Drink vibes. The drink costs $5.49 and is made with a pineapple Aguas Frescas, blueberry lemonade, white cranberry juice, lemon juice, and desert pear. While I personally loved the pink beverage, other taste testers thought the drink was a bit too sweet.

If you’re craving punch, Moof Juice is the answer.

caption Moof Juice is a pretty peach color. source Sara Ann Barber

A light peach color, our taste testers were mixed on the taste of the Docking Bay’s Moof Juice. Priced at $5.49, this non-alcoholic drink is made with fruit punch, orange-pineapple juice, and chipotle-pineapple. The drink is lightly sweet with a bold, refreshing pineapple flavor. One taste tester even compared Moof Juice’s taste to that of a yellow Gatorade.

Phattro is a refreshing drink.

caption It’s a bit of a darker color. source Sara Ann Barber

Another of the Docking Bay’s specialty drinks, the Phattro was my personal favorite concoction, made with unsweetened tea, lemonade, and desert cactus. At $5.49 a cup, this drink was similar to Ronto Roasters’ Sour Sarlacc in that it tasted like a space-appropriate Arnold Palmer.

The Fuzzy Tauntaun is buzz-worthy.

caption It made my lips tingle. source Sara Ann Barber

According to a cast member at Oga’s Cantina, the Fuzzy Tauntaun is the most popular drink on the menu. Costing $15, the drink is made with peach vodka, peach schnapps, orange juice, and pure cane sugar, and is topped off with a “buzzz” foam.

I somehow missed the part about the “buzzz” foam and couldn’t figure out why my lips were tingling after taking a sip of the alcoholic orange juice. The buzz felt like I had just applied a layer of lip plumping lip gloss to my lips and was a strange and unexpected sensation.

The cast member wouldn’t reveal what caused the strange buzzing sensation, but did mention that “it’s Oga’s concoction” and the ingredients remains a mystery. This drink was the favorite among our taste testers at this spot.

Don’t sleep on the Jedi Mind Trick.

caption It’s great for vodka lovers. source Sara Ann Barber

This is the drink you’re looking for: stiff, blue, and worthy of an Instagram opportunity. Of the drinks we tried, the Jedi Mind Trick didn’t wow some of our test tasters, but is the perfect $14 drink for anyone obsessed with vodka and curaçao. Fair warning: it’s strong.

The Outer Rim is a surprising cocktail.

caption It was a favorite among a few of our testers. source Sara Ann Barber

One of our taste testers was absolutely thrilled about ordering this drink, in fact, they refused to look at any other drink on the menu before trying this one. The tester described the drink as “a smooth tequila cocktail with a hearty serving of liquor.” The $16 tequila drink has açai liqueur, lime juice, and pure cane sugar in it and is topped with black salt and “exotic fruit purée.”

Oga Cantina visitor Paul Guijarro tasted the drink as well. His review was similar to our taste tester’s noting the drink was better than expected.

“The drinks are pretty unique,” Guijarro told INSIDER. “The Our Rim with the weird purée was unexpected and super tasty. [I] loved it.”

The Dagobah Slug Slinger is strong.

caption It tasted of cucumbers. source Sara Ann Barber

The bartenders at Oga’s don’t mess around. The herb-focused Dagobah Slug Slinger was a $15 tequila and curaçao powerhouse that blended citrus juices, ginger, herbs, and bitters together to make a bright green cocktail. Our taste testers enjoyed herby concoction, describing it as “cucumber-focused” despite not having any cucumbers in it.

Chardonnay fans will love the Toniray.

caption It’s basically space chardonnay. source Sara Ann Barber

When I asked the cast member helping me about the Toniray on the wine list, I asked if it was similar to a chardonnay. He responded, “Do you think we have regular chardonnay in space? Of course not!”

While he might have been in character for his response, the bright blue wine tasted exactly like a chardonnay, which fans of the wine will enjoy. The drink is $13 a glass and fairly smooth.

The Bespin Fizz was our top pick.

caption It topped our ranking. source Sara Ann Barber

At Oga’s Cantina there’s no shortage of showstopping drinks and the Bespin Fizz takes the cake. Made with rum, yuzu puree, pomegranate juice, white cranberry juice, and a “cloud swirl,” this drink fizzes as you drink it and is more than just an Instagram play as the drink itself tastes like fruit punch.

We didn’t get to try everything but heard from others about their favorites.

caption Patrons at Oga’s Cantina are among the first visitors to Disneyland to be able to buy alcohol during opening day at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at in Anaheim, California in 2019. source MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images / Contributor

We weren’t able to try the $75 Rancor Beer Flight, $42 Yub Nub, or $32 Cliff Dweller, but we did speak with three guests who tried these drinks. Krystal and Andrew Sudano visited Oga’s and ordered both the beer flight and Yub Nub, which come with souvenir cups.

“We [ordered these] for the merchandise,” the Sudano’s told INSIDER. “[They’re] worth the money if you want the merch, I mean, who wouldn’t want Rancor teeth up on their shelf?”

As for the taste of each drink, Krystal described the Yub Nub as pineapple-forward and strong, while Andrew said the beers in his flight were all very smooth.

For those considering purchasing the $32 non-alcoholic Cliff Dweller drink that’s served in a souvenir Porg mug, an anonymous Cantina visitor said the cup itself was worth the price tag while the drink was “pretty good, pretty fruity” and has a “bit of a kick but not in your face.”

As a fun tidbit about Oga’s Cantina, if you ask the bartenders “Who shot first,” they’ll give you a fun response. The person we asked said it was Han, just for the record.