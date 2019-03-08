A new video shows a bird’s-eye view of Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland, the park’s wild upcoming attraction

caption A preview of the attraction, which is opening this summer. source Disney Parks Via Getty Images

New drone footage shows Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is nearly complete.

X-wings, landspeeders, and the Millennium Falcon are all shown.

The attraction opens on May 31 in Disneyland.

Newly released drone footage from inside Disney’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge landed on Friday, giving fans of the sci-fi series their first real peek into the highly-anticipated attraction.

The footage comes courtesy of Rob McMillan of ABC 7 Los Angeles and reveals a weathered-looking settlement ringed by rock formations and natural stone spires. Fans of the films will recognize parked X-wings and a battered landspeeder, as well as a few glimpses of the Millennium Falcon. Though it’s hard to get a definite sense of scale from the video, the footage McMillan shared on Twitter seems to show sprawling interior and exterior spaces that are richly detailed.

Rob McMillan on Twitter: “#EXCLUSIVE drone video of #StarWars Galaxy’s Edge at #Disneyland. Opening to the public on May 31st.… “

Galaxy’s Edge is set on the previously unknown planet of Batuu, with the attraction centering on a village known as Black Spire Outpost. Guests will have the opportunity to fly the Millennium Falcon, join the Resistance in their struggle against the First Order, and mingle with the locals at Oga’s Cantina. Visitors will also be able to sample galactic grub, sift through alien artifacts at the Outpost’s marketplace, and outfit themselves in classic Star Wars gear.

Along with rides and shopping opportunities, Disney has revealed that guests will be able to use the Play Disney Parks app to accept mission and jobs, chat with droids and aliens, and keep track of their reputation within Black Spire Outpost.

In anticipation of the opening of Galaxy’s Edge, Disney substantially raised admission prices at its Disneyland Park in California. Single day regular tickets jumped from $117 to $129 and general parking went from $20 to $25 per day. For now, the price bumps don’t apply to Disney World in Florida.

Galaxy’s Edge is expected to launch at Disneyland in Anaheim, California on May 31 and at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida on August 29.