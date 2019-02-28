Here are all the lightsabers, toys, and clothes you’ll be able to buy at Disney’s upcoming ‘Star Wars’ lands

caption Concept art shows guests will be able to build custom lightsabers at “Galaxy’s Edge.” source Disney Parks

“Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” is opening in Disneyland and Walt Disney World this year.

There will be seven different main areas guests can stop for “Star Wars” toys, gear, and even custom lightsabers you can build.

INSIDER has a look at the upcoming merch you’ll want to get once “Galaxy’s Edge” opens in Anaheim’s park this summer and WDW in the fall.

“Star Wars“-themed lands are opening this summer and fall at Disneyland in Anaheim, California and Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Fans will be able to board the Millennium Falcon and face off with Kylo Ren in two new attractions coming to the parks when they visit the planet of Batuu. But a trip to a galaxy far, far away isn’t complete without some toys, clothes, and lightsabers that will be exclusive to the Disney Parks.

Disney provided INSIDER with photos for upcoming “Star Wars” merch guests will be able to get around the 14-acre land from several outposts.

From astromech droids and custom lightsabers you can build to plush characters designed for the parks, keep reading to see what will be available at “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.”

You can’t go to “Galaxy’s Edge” and not have a lightsaber. Guests will be able to build custom lightsabers at Savi’s Workshop.

caption These aren’t your regular old Hasbro lightsabers. source David Roark/Disney Parks

Fans young and old won’t just be assembling together any old lightsaber. According to Disney, guests will be able to choose the kyber crystal – the crystal which allows a lightsaber to work – that will be at the heart of their saber.

If you want a lightsaber, it’s going to cost you an arm and a leg. According to Entertainment Weekly, the hilt (bottom part of the saber) will cost about $109. The blade will cost an additional $49.99.

Lightsaber colors will range from blue, green, and purple Jedi colors to red for Sith lords.

The Droid Depot will let visitors build their own astromech droids.

caption Concept art of the Droid Depot where guests will be able to build their own droids. source Disney Parks

Guests will be able to pick parts off a conveyor belt to build a small droid more reflective of R2-D2 or BB-8’s style.

The remote-controlled bots can be customized with different colors and will be able to interact with different areas in “Galaxy’s Edge.”

caption Here’s a sampling of what some of the custom droids will look like. source Disney Parks

If you don’t want to build your own little BB-8, you’ll also be able to purchase a pre-built one.

Here’s the little box your individual droid will come inside.

caption He kind of looks like he’s in a Buzz Lightyear package. source David Roark/Disney Parks

You’ll also be able to pick up some droid gear at the Droid Depot.

Once you have your lightsaber and your droid, it’s time to head to Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities.

caption You’ll also be able to see Dok himself at a desk taking calls and talking to employees. Here’s concept art for Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities. source Disney Parks

According to Disney, the store will sell ancient Jedi and Sith artifacts.

One of the items you’ll be able to get is a Holocron.

caption Above are a Jedi and Sith Holocron. source Disney Parks

Jedi and Sith used Holocrons to pass down teachings to future generations of Jedi Knights and Sith Lords to better understand the Force. If you have a kyber crystal, you’ll be able to unlock more content from the Holocrons.

Jedi memorabilia that will be available include busts of Yoda, Mace Windu, mugs, and notebooks.

caption “The Clone Wars” characters, including Obi-Wan, can be seen in artwork behind Yoda. source David Roark/Disney Parks

Here’s an assortment of the Jedi items that will be available at “Galaxy’s Edge,” including busts and statues. Obi-Wan Kenobi, Aayla Secura, and Mace Windu are among the characters highlighted here.

A Darth Maul bust is a highlight of the Sith items.

caption A notebook, chest, and statues that will be available at Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities. source David Roark/Disney Parks

The Sith items look a bit more sleek than the Jedi offerings. Just saying.

If you want a cuddly friend instead, You’ll want to head to the Creature Stall.

caption Oh hey there little Porg. source David Roark/Disney Parks

There you’ll be able to find Porgs, Tauntauns, and other creatures that are natural inhabitants of the Black Spire Outpost on Batuu.

Those won’t be the only plush friends you can get.

caption More Porgs! And a little frog friend. source David Roark/Disney Parks

You’ll be able to find artisan-style renditions of Kylo Ren, Rey, Chewbacca, and more at the Toydarian Toymaker stall. They’ll also carry wood and tin toys along with some musical instruments seen above.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a trip to a galaxy far, far away if you couldn’t dress in Jedi or Sith robes.

caption A mezcla of Jedi and Sith offerings that will be at Galaxy’s Edge. source David Roark/Disney Parks

According to Disney, Black Spire Outfitters will let guests mix and match looks to blend in at Galaxy’s Edge.

The Resistance Supply location is one place where you’ll be able to pick up gear to dress like a Jedi.

caption A few offerings in the Resistance line of apparel that will be available, because not everyone wants to dress in robes. source Disney Parks

The location will also sell pins, badges, hats, and more to make you feel like you’re joining the Resistance.

If you want to dress like the First Order, there’s an outfit for you, too.

caption Channel your inner Domhnall Gleeson and go full General Hux. source David Roark/Disney Parks

If Jedi and Sith robes aren’t your cup of tea, the First Order Cargo will let you pick up threads to be part of the 709 Legion. The area will also have pins, model ships, hats, and more.