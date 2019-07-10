I visited Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction and it turns out that it isn’t about the rides, it’s about the shopping — here’s what you can buy

Disneyland’s new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge destination isn’t about the rides, it’s about the shopping.

Spoiler alert – the main attraction at Disneyland’s brand new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge isn’t the rides, it’s the shopping. While it’s true that you can steer the Millennium Falcon through outer space, sip on a concoction called the Jedi Mind Trick at the Cantina, and spy on Rey as she plays with kids wearing their Jedi best, you’ll probably end up spending most of your time perusing the souvenirs for sale. That’s exactly what happened to me when I visited for the first time (and ending up buying way more than I expected).

Star Wars: A Galaxy’s Edge opened in Disneyland in Anaheim, CA on May 31. For those on the East Coast, the companion land, an almost identical version of the one out West, will open in Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World in Orlando, FL on August 29. This newfangled land – the fictional Black Spire Outpost on the planet of Batuu – has a crazy selection of merchandise to divide you from your money. The way Disney does it – with shopping sprinkled thoughout the immersive storytelling, interactive experiences, and a stunning attention to detail – the process of whipping out your credit card really isn’t too painful.

Disney has even found a way to manage the crowds via a virtual queuing system that’s put in place when it’s needed, which means you won’t experience sellouts of the exclusive merch they’ve stocked in their eclectic mix of shops. And when I say exclusive, I mean it. Almost everything in Galaxy’s Edge – and that’s hundreds of items – is unique to the location. That means you can’t buy the exact items online, but you can find extremely similar (if not nearly identical) products on Disney’s website.

Below, you’ll find several similar items to what I found in Galaxy’s Edge, along with a guide to which stores to visit if you go to the park.

Droids

Droids are a beloved part of the “Star Wars” realm with C-3PO, R2-D2, and BB-8 being the most notable metal-based characters. You can always order your own droid online like the BB-8 Talking Figure ($39.95), the R2-D2 Talking Figure ($39.95), or the hands-on Star Wars Droid Creation Pack Craft Kit ($16.95), or you can head to the sprawling Droid Depot at Galaxy’s Edge and make your own custom buddy. Conveyor belts deliver key droid parts that you grab and take to the assembly areas where you use tools to put the pieces together.

These particular droids are special, indeed; they can interact with their surroundings once you let them out into Batuu. The Droid Experience at the Droid Depot is $99.99 per droid. If you’re not in the mood to make your own, there are plenty of other pre-made droid options from affordable ones to a full-size droid for $20,000 (yes, you read that right!).

Collectibles

source Sunny Chanel/Business Insider

“Star Wars” collectibles are big business – from items like a C-3PO statue ($239.95) to the LEGO Millennium Falcon Ultimate Collector Playset ($800). Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities is the place in Black Spire to acquire such collectibles and curiosities. The beautifully designed shop is sprinkled with interesting artifacts from the rafters to the floor. Along with non-custom lightsabers, you can pick up jewelry, clothing, and mystical holocrons (the storage devices of the Jedi and the Sith).

Creature toys

While the lightsabers and droids skew a bit more towards the older set (from ages six and up), the goods at the Toydarian Toymaker and Creature Shop are great for all ages. There are iconic Star Wars characters manufactured to look like hand-crafted dolls made by artisans and bizarre creatures for kids who are looking for something totally unique or they can opt for a familiar face like cute Porgs or Chewbacca. I couldn’t resist picking up a cuddly Chewy for my daughter.

Costumes

Black Spire Outfitters sells a variety of “Star Wars”-inspired clothing such as Jedi-type robes and tunics in muted neutral colors. Oddly, adults aren’t allowed to wear the costumes in the land. You can purchase them and wear them in the comfort of your own home or in your neighborhood’s own cantina. Children are allowed to don Star Wars garb, so your kid wearing their Rey costume or a Kylo Ren robe is a-okay.

Dark-side and light-side gear

source Disney

The light side or the dark? That’s the question you need to consider when deciding whether to shop at the First Order Cargo or the Resistance Supply. You can pledge your allegiance to your given side by purchasing a T-shirt, water bottle, or a variety of Stormtrooper decorated items or something like a Resistance coffee mug.

Lightsabers

source Disney

Owning a lightsaber is pretty much a must for any would-be Jedi; luckily, there are options for every kind of budget. Online, you can pick up Rey’s blue lightsaber for $29.95 or splash out for a more deluxe model such as Darth Vader’s “true-to-story” version for $170.

In Galaxy’s Edge, they up the lightsaber acquisition ante at Savi’s Workshop. This cleverly hidden destination is not a store, it’s an in-depth experience where you create your own custom lightsaber – at the price of $199.99 – by picking a hilt, a kyber crystal (the mystical gem that powers to sabers), and a lightsaber blade. There’s pomp, circumstance, and a fair amount of the Force. The process takes about twenty minutes to complete. Reservations are required and get snapped up quickly, so if you plan on doing this experience, head there first.

