25 creative and unexpected gifts for ‘Star Wars’ fans of all ages

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

caption Pancakes taste way more delicious in the form of Yoda and R2-D2. source Williams Sonoma

The Star Wars franchise has captivated and continues to captivate audiences of all ages around the world. Nearly everyone can identify at least one person in their lives who loves the epic space story and has watched each of the movies a dozen times.

Thanks to the franchise’s long-lasting and universal popularity, there are more than enough Star Wars products to go around, from props and clothing to decor and books. Finding a Star Wars-related gift isn’t the hard part – finding one that’s creative and unexpected is.

You can surprise them this year with one of these 25 Star Wars gifts they don’t already have. As you’ll see, there is a wide range of ways to incorporate new and interesting galactic fun into their lives.

Looking for more gift ideas? Check out all of Insider Picks’ holiday gift guides for 2018 here.

Mugs shaped like a Stormtrooper and Darth Vader

source Target

They’ll feel like they can conquer the morning just like Darth Vader and his Stormtroopers after sipping their coffee from these ceramic mugs.

Super comfortable underwear that also glows in the dark

source MeUndies/Facebook

One of MeUndies’ many Adventurous prints is not only a fun group of Star Wars characters, but it also glows in the dark for extra quirkiness. We love its soft and stretchy micromodal underwear so much, we recommend MeUndies as some of the best underwear men and women can buy.

A bedside lamp for a young Star Wars fan

source Target

The last thing they see before they go to sleep and the first when they wake up is this fluffy, curious bird.

A tribute to the illustrator behind the iconic worlds and characters of Star Wars

source Amazon

Dive into the fascinating artistic process of creating the Star Wars universe. The never-before-seen-and-published illustrations and interviews paint the picture of the hard work of designer Ralph McQuarrie.

A luxuriously cozy throw

source Urban Outfitters

Less than 2,000 of these warm pure wool-and-cotton blend throw blankets were made by Pendleton, but their limited availability isn’t the only reason why they’re special. They prominently feature BB-8 and a light saber-inspired ombre design.

A self-help book inspired by the teachings of Yoda

source Amazon

We can’t think of any mentor better than the wise Yoda to dish out stress relief and mindfulness advice. This guide is both entertaining and helpful for anyone trying to tame the chaos in their life.

An AR headset that allows them to enter the Star Wars world for themselves

source Best Buy

With the headset and app, they can fight their way through challenges in a world they only imagined they could access. The game provides hours of fun, plus an unexpected arm workout.

Beautiful travel posters that may prompt them to pack their bags

source Etsy

If Tatooine, Hoth, and Endor were travel destinations (and we wish they really were), this is what their tourism ads might look like.

A classy and subtle nod to Star Wars

source ThinkGeek

Host and hostess gifts don’t have to be serious and boring. This pretty Art Deco bottle stopper is inspired by the metal shakers seen in Lando’s galley on the Millennium Falcon.

A slim, protective phone case

source Otterbox

OtterBox’s rugged phone cases have strong drop protection but aren’t excessively bulky. The cases are an easy and practical way to express their love for Star Wars.

A clever bookend

source Amazon

Yoda can handle all the lifting on their bookshelf, but only if it’s for lightweight books.

C-3PO socks

source Target

The lovable droid looks imposing on these socks made by an NBA player-favorite brand. The lightweight socks are cushioned, supportive, and comfortable.

A distinctive luggage tag

source Amazon

They’ll identify their suitcase in an instant with this bold travel accessory.

A 4,000+ piece Lego model of the Death Star

source Amazon

Casual project, this Lego model is not. Devotees to the craft, however, will love the challenge of constructing this detailed Death Star that features key locations and 23 mini figures from “A New Hope” and “Return of the Jedi.”

Pancake molds in the shape of their favorite character

source Williams Sonoma

Pancakes taste way more delicious in the form of Yoda and R2-D2. The hassle-free silicone molds make it difficult to mess up your recipient’s Star Wars-themed breakfast.

Princess Leia slipper socks

source Target

Gliding through the home has never been more adorable than in these soft and comfortable Leia slipper socks.

An R2-Q5 droid that can zip around their floor and makes real droid sounds

source Amazon

Sphero R2-Q5 App-Enabled Droid, $89.67, available at Amazon This droid isn’t a mere decorative prop. They can actually control, play, and watch Star Wars movies with it by connecting it to the free app.

A realistic light saber

source Amazon

The holidays are no time to settle for a basic light saber. The included accessories allow for multiple configurations of this important movie prop.

Flight academy pins

source Etsy

The enamel pins clearly spell out one’s alliances. It doesn’t hurt that their vintage-inspired style is cute, too.

A personalized polished ring

source Etsy

This thoughtful ring, the center of which spins 360 degrees to satisfy fidgety fingers, can be personalized in many ways: text, fingerprint, or handwritten engraving. The seller also offers lifetime size exchanges.

A vintage tee that looks perfectly lived-in

source Target

Junk Food Star Wars Classic Tee, $40, available at Nordstrom This soft, casual graphic tee will be part of her go-to weekend outfit.

A double wall-insulated water bottle

source Williams Sonoma

Intergalactic adventures quickly lose their fun when your recipient isn’t properly hydrated. Gift them this leak-free stainless steel bottle emblazoned with an inspiring message.

A special vinyl edition of ‘The Force Awakens’ soundtrack

source Amazon

Vinyl brings out the best of this exciting and beautiful soundtrack, composed of course, by John Williams. They’ll immerse themselves in the rich renderings and be taken back to the first time they watched the movie.

A Chewbacca planter

source Etsy

Reminiscent of the popular Funko Pop figures, the made-to-order planter even comes with a small plant.

Millennium Falcon cufflinks

source Nordstrom

These cool cufflinks put the finishing touches on his business wear in less than 12 parsecs.