28 gifts for ‘Star Wars’ fans of all ages to celebrate Star Wars Day on May 4

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source MeUndies

The Star Wars franchise has captivated and continues to captivate audiences of all ages around the world. Nearly everyone can identify at least one person in their lives who loves the epic space story and has watched each of the movies a dozen times.

Thanks to the franchise’s long-lasting and universal popularity, there are more than enough Star Wars products to go around, from props and clothing to decor and books. Finding a Star Wars-related gift isn’t the hard part – finding one that’s creative and unexpected is.

You can surprise them this May the Fourth with one of these 28 Star Wars gifts they don’t already have. As you’ll see, there is a wide range of ways to incorporate new and interesting galactic fun into their lives.

Most of these items are available with expedited shipping, and some should arrive within a few days’ time, so don’t stress too hard about your last-minute shopping – just remember that the sooner you order, the better your chances of a timely arrival.

A Darth Vader figurine that’s also an alarm clock

source Barnes & Noble

What makes this alarm clock even more fun is that they can move the arms and legs to make Darth Vader sit or stand on their night stand. When they push down on his head to snooze the alarm or check the time, he lights up with a red glow.

Loungewear featuring intergalactic dance party prints

source MeUndies

MeUndies’ newest limited-edition collection, available for its underwear, onesies, and lounge pants, come in three funky, dance-worthy “Star Wars” prints of Ewoks, lightsabers, and stormtroopers. We love its soft and stretchy micromodal underwear so much, we recommend MeUndies as some of the best underwear men and women can buy.

A bedside lamp for a young Star Wars fan

source Target

The last thing they see before they go to sleep and the first when they wake up is this fluffy, curious bird.

A doormat with a friendly welcome message

source Think Geek

Personally, I wouldn’t open the door if Darth Vader came knocking, but if you’re loyal to the Dark Side, this doormat gives your guests the heads up.

The cheese board you bring out for all viewing parties

source Nordstrom

Everything falls perfectly into place in this cheese board you’ll want to bring out for your “Star Wars” marathon.

A tribute to the illustrator behind the iconic worlds and characters of Star Wars

source Amazon

Dive into the fascinating artistic process of creating the Star Wars universe. The never-before-seen-and-published illustrations and interviews paint the picture of the hard work of designer Ralph McQuarrie.

A self-help book inspired by the teachings of Yoda

source Amazon

We can’t think of any mentor better than the wise Yoda to dish out stress relief and mindfulness advice. This guide is both entertaining and helpful for anyone trying to tame the chaos in their life.

An AR headset that allows them to enter the Star Wars world for themselves

source Best Buy

With the headset and app, they can fight their way through challenges in a world they only imagined they could access. The game provides hours of fun, plus an unexpected arm workout.

Beautiful travel posters that may prompt them to pack their bags

source Etsy

If Tatooine, Hoth, and Endor were travel destinations (and we wish they really were), this is what their tourism ads might look like.

A classy and subtle nod to Star Wars

source ThinkGeek

Host and hostess gifts don’t have to be serious and boring. This pretty Art Deco bottle stopper is inspired by the metal shakers seen in Lando’s galley on the Millennium Falcon.

A slim, protective phone case

source Otterbox

OtterBox’s rugged phone cases have strong drop protection but aren’t excessively bulky. The cases are an easy and practical way to express their love for Star Wars.

A PopSockets grip

source PopSockets

This handy phone accessory is a subtle show of their allegiance to the Rebel Alliance and commitment to fighting for the cause.

C-3PO socks

source Stance/Instagram

The lovable droids look imposing on these socks made by an NBA player-favorite brand. The lightweight socks are cushioned, supportive, and comfortable.

A book profiling the notable women in the galaxy

source Amazon

Rediscover all the strong women in this franchise through this book of 75 characters from the films, comics, games, and more. Each profile is accompanied by a beautiful illustration by a female or non-binary artist.

A distinctive luggage tag

source Amazon

They’ll identify their suitcase in an instant with this bold travel accessory.

A 4,000+ piece Lego model of the Death Star

source Amazon

Casual project, this Lego model is not. Devotees to the craft, however, will love the challenge of constructing this detailed Death Star that features key locations and 23 mini figures from “A New Hope” and “Return of the Jedi.”

A make-your-own slime kit

source Target

The popular slime trend gets the Jabba treatment. They can make over 10 slimes that you might find inside Jabba’s palace, all with different shapes and effects.

Pancake molds in the shape of their favorite character

source Williams Sonoma

Pancakes taste way more delicious in the form of Yoda and R2-D2. The hassle-free silicone molds make it difficult to mess up your recipient’s Star Wars-themed breakfast.

Princess Leia slipper socks

source Target

Gliding through the home has never been more adorable than in these soft and comfortable Leia slipper socks.

An R2-Q5 droid that can zip around their floor and makes real droid sounds

source Amazon

This droid isn’t a mere decorative prop. They can actually control, play, and watch Star Wars movies with it by connecting it to the free app.

A realistic light saber

source Amazon

The holidays are no time to settle for a basic light saber. The included accessories allow for multiple configurations of this important movie prop.

Flight academy pins

source Etsy

The enamel pins clearly spell out one’s alliances. It doesn’t hurt that their vintage-inspired style is cute, too.

A personalized polished ring

source Etsy

This thoughtful ring, the center of which spins 360 degrees to satisfy fidgety fingers, can be personalized in many ways: text, fingerprint, or handwritten engraving. The seller also offers lifetime size exchanges.

A double wall-insulated water bottle

source Williams Sonoma

Intergalactic adventures quickly lose their fun when your recipient isn’t properly hydrated. Gift them this leak-free stainless steel bottle emblazoned with an inspiring message.

A special vinyl edition of ‘The Force Awakens’ soundtrack

source Amazon

Vinyl brings out the best of this exciting and beautiful soundtrack, composed of course, by John Williams. They’ll immerse themselves in the rich renderings and be taken back to the first time they watched the movie.

Millennium Falcon cufflinks

source Nordstrom

These cool cufflinks put the finishing touches on his business wear in less than 12 parsecs.

An umbrella that provides protection from the twin suns of Tatooine

source Nordstrom

While everyone else at the beach lounges under brightly colored rainbow umbrellas, you’ll be enjoying the warm weather with an umbrella only a dedicated fan would own.

A toothbrush that makes brushing their teeth feel as exciting as a battle

source Amazon

The rotating brush head and gentle bristles clean their teeth thoroughly, but they’ll be too busy enjoying the character theme. Available characters are Yoda, Darth Vader, and Stormtrooper.