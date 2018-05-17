‘Star Wars’ screenwriter is against using a ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ tone: ‘To me, it isn’t what “Star Wars” is’

source Disney

Lawrence Kasdan, a longtime screenwriter for the “Star Wars” saga, doesn’t think the franchise is ready for a “Guardians of the Galaxy” tone.

Kasdan is a veteran of the “Star Wars” series, having co-written numerous movies in the franchise including “The Empire Strikes Back” and next week’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

In an interview with Indiewire, Kasdan admitted that he doesn’t think the comedy of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies like “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Thor: Ragnarok” reflects the type of comedy of “Star Wars.”

“It may be that the times and the zeitgeist dictate that at some point,” Kasdan told Indiewire. “But we’re not at that point, in my mind. And look, I’m about through with ‘Star Wars,’ so maybe other people [involved in the franchise] will feel differently. But, I love ‘Guardians of the Galaxy,’ and I like that kind of movie. To me, it isn’t what ‘Star Wars’ is.”

A “Guardians of the Galaxy” vibe is reportedly what fired “Solo” directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller were originally aiming for before they left the project over creative differences and Ron Howard replaced them, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“Ron wanted to go back to the spirit of the original trilogy, while Phil and Chris were looking forward to something new, more like ‘Guardians of the Galaxy,'” a person close to the “Solo” production told the Journal.

“Solo” comes to theaters May 25, but it’s currently the worst-reviewed “Star Wars” movie since 2002’s “Attack of the Clones.”