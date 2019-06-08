We just got our first real look at the next big ‘Star Wars’ game, a Force-powered Jedi adventure

source Electronic Arts

“Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 15th.

We just got our first look at its gameplay – take a look below.

“Fallen Order” will be a third-person action adventure game, set after the events of “Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith.” The main character is a former Jedi padawan on the run from the Empire.

“Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” is the first “Star Wars” game from developer Respawn Entertainment, best known for “Apex Legends” and “Titanfall.” Electronic Arts will publish the game as a part of an exclusive deal with Disney.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order,” a much-anticipated action game, is arriving later this year – and Electronic Arts offered a first look at gameplay footage during its EA Play presentation on June 8th.

Players will take on the role of Jedi padawan Cal Kestis in the aftermath of “Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith.” For those not familiar with the series, the Jedi are nearly eliminated by the Galactic Empire in “Episode III,” forcing the surviving Jedi to become refugees. Cal is constantly at risk of being exposed and assassinated by the Empire’s forces, but plans to revive the Jedi Order.

At EA Play, we got a solid 15 minutes or so of “Fallen Order.” Take a look:

“Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” is being developed by Respawn Entertainment, the same company that created “Apex Legends” and “Titanfall.” “Fallen Order” is the first single-player “Star Wars” game to be released since 2010’s “Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 2.”

Prior to “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” Respawn built a reputation for creating first person shooters, but the developer has promised that “Fallen Order” will be a story-driven third person action game. Players will be able to wield the force with an interesting range of Jedi abilities. Cal is shown stopping lasers in midair, freezing his enemies in place, and using the force to fling enemies and objects around the environment.

Disney acquired LucasFilm in 2012 and Electronic Arts signed a deal to become the exclusive publisher for “Star Wars” video games. Since then the company has only released two games, “Battlefront” and “Battlefront II,” both of which are rebooted versions of EA’s past shooting games. EA cancelled a third-person “Star Wars” adventure game in 2017 and closed the studio responsible for the project.