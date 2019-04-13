A huge new ‘Star Wars’ game where you play as a Jedi is coming out this November

source EA/Disney/Respawn Entertainment

A huge new “Star Wars” game was unveiled on Saturday, named “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.”

The game is being made by Respawn Entertainment, the same studio that created “Titanfall” and “Apex Legends.” It arrives on November 15, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

“Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” fits into the movie canon between the events of “Episode 3” (“Revenge of the Sith”) and “Episode 4” (“A New Hope”).

It’s a single-player action game focused on lightsaber combat and Force powers.

Even better: The game is being made by Respawn Entertainment, the same studio behind the excellent “Titanfall” series and recent blockbuster “Apex Legends.”

Here’s everything we know so far:

1. “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” is a single-player action game with some light puzzle solving.

The gameplay in “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” sounds more along the lines of “God of War” than “Star Wars Battlefront.”

“Players will use their Jedi training to create different melee combinations with an innovative lightsaber combat system and Force abilities,” the game’s press release says. “Players will also use traversal and other platforming abilities to strategically overcome opponents and solve puzzles in their path across this galaxy-spanning adventure.”

In short: Melee-focused combat with some level of customization, in addition to special “Force” powers and movement.

2. It stars an entirely new character: Cal Kestis.

Spoilers for “Episode 3” ahead!

In “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” (“Episode 3”), a very moody Anakin Skywalker – before turning into everyone’s favorite cyborg, Darth Vader – sets out to destroy the Jedi Order.

It’s part of a bigger Jedi purge, known as “Order 66.” Few Jedi survived the purge, but apparently the main character in “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” is one of those few.

This is Cal Kestis, played by actor Cameron Monaghan.

It’s not clear how Kestis escaped the purge or how he’s related to the more well-known “Star Wars” characters. What is clear is that he’ll start out on a planet named “Bracca,” which is entirely new for the “Fallen Order.”

3. There will be some fan service, as you might expect.

Given the timing of “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” – falling in-between the events of “Revenge of the Sith” and “A New Hope” – it’s not clear which major characters could show up. Perhaps Obi-Wan Kenobi, or a burgeoning Darth Vader? We’ll see!

All we know so far is what was teased in the announcement: “‘Star Wars’ fans will recognize iconic locations, weapons, gear, and enemies, while also meeting a roster of fresh characters, locations, creatures, droids and adversaries new to ‘Star Wars.'”

4. Cal has a droid, named BD-1.

It wouldn’t be a “Star Wars” narrative without an affable droid to offset serious moments with levity, and “Fallen Order” is no exception: The game introduces “BD-1,” a new droid that will accompany Cal on his treacherous adventure.

Perhaps BD-1 helps with puzzle solving? Or maybe he can distract enemies while you sneak past? Here’s hoping!

5. “Fallen Order” is big on new stuff, rather than the fan-focused sandbox experience that “Star Wars Battlefront 2” aimed to create.

From the new character to the new planet they’re on – “one of several new locations introduced in the game,” according to the press release – “Fallen Order” leans heavily on creating new stuff in the “Star Wars” universe.

Even the tale is something new for “Star Wars” – a road story of sorts. He’s a man on the run, as the Empire is on a mission to stomp out the remaining Jedi.

There are some fresh new bad guys as well: “The Second Sister, one of the Empire’s elite Inquisitors, who seeks to hunt Cal down and extinguish this surviving Jedi.”

Alongside the Inquisitor is a group described as, “the terrifying Purge Troopers, special Imperial forces trained to seek out Jedi and aid the Inquisitors in their dastardly work.” For shame!

6. It’s being made by Respawn Entertainment — the folks who made “Apex Legends” and “Titanfall.”

Respawn Entertainment, an EA-owned game studio, has only produced excellent games. Starting with “Titanfall” and, most recently, “Apex Legends,” Respawn Entertainment has a near-perfect record.

That said, Respawn Entertainment is known for creating first-person shooters. Before Respawn, many of the studio’s employees developed the most iconic “Call of Duty” games. “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” is the studio’s first attempt at character action.

7. The game is scheduled to arrive on November 15, 2019, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Just ahead of the huge new “Star Wars” movie in December, “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” is scheduled to arrive on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

