A huge new ‘Star Wars’ game from the folks behind ‘Apex Legends’ is about to be revealed — here’s everything we know so far

caption TIE fighters! A light saber! A droid of some form! source EA/Disney/Respawn Entertainment

A huge new “Star Wars” game is being unveiled on Saturday, named “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.”

The game is being made by the same studio that created “Titanfall” and “Apex Legends,” Respawn Entertainment.

“Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” fits into the movie canon between the events of “Episode 3” (“Revenge of the Sith” and “Episode 4” (“A New Hope”).

A huge new “Star Wars” game is on the verge of being fully revealed: “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” is expected to arrive later this year on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Even better: The game is being made by Respawn Entertainment, the same studio behind the excellent “Titanfall” series and recent blockbuster “Apex Legends.”

So what is it? Here’s everything we know so far:

1. “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” is a third-person action game starring a Jedi as the playable character.

caption No, not this Jedi — “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” takes place long before Rey was born. source Disney/Lucasfilm

Given the naming convention, you probably already guessed it: “Fallen Order” stars a Jedi.

That means, unlike “Star Wars Battlefront 2,” this game is no shooter. Instead, it’s a third-person action game that focuses on lightsaber-based combat.

2. It takes place between the events of “Episode 3” and “Episode 4.”

source LucasFilm

Spoilers for “Episode 3” ahead! In “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” (“Episode 3”), a very moody Anakin Skywalker – before turning into everyone’s favorite cyborg, Darth Vader – sets out to destroy the Jedi Order.

It’s part of a bigger jedi purge, known as “Order 66.” Few Jedi survive the purge, but apparently the main character in “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” is one of those few.

The game follows “a young Padawan’s journey in the Dark Times following Order 66,” according to Disney.

3. It’s likely to involve stealth gameplay.

source EA/Disney/Respawn Entertainment

In a tweet this week, the official “Star Wars” gaming account from Electronic Arts published the image above with the text, “Don’t stand out.”

Given the time period of the game, it’s very likely that the main character – a Jedi – is trying to stay out of sight. When the game was announced in June 2018, Respawn Entertainment head Vince Zampella referred to its setting as “dark times.”

What that means for gameplay is that stealth is almost certainly involved. After all, even the most adept Jedi couldn’t withstand the collective force of the Imperial Clone army.

4. It’s scheduled to arrive in “holiday 2019.”

source EA/Disney/Respawn Entertainment

When the game was announced in June 2018, it was given a “holiday 2019” release window by Respawn Entertainment head Vince Zampella. Given that the next major “Star Wars” movie is set to arrive on December 20, we’d guess that “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” will arrive somewhere in the vicinity of December or November.

5. There appears to be a droid of some form alongside the main character.

caption The image above leaked ahead of the official reveal, and it offered fans an early look at what to expect from the upcoming game. source EA/Disney/Respawn Entertainment

As you may have noticed in the image above, next to the Jedi is an adorable little droid. It appears as though that droid will star alongside the game’s main character – perhaps as an assistant? Or maybe it offers help in puzzle-solving situations? We’ll see!

6. It’s being made by the folks who made “Apex Legends” and “Titanfall,” Respawn Entertainment.

source “Apex Legends/Electronic Arts

Respawn Entertainment, an EA-owned game studio, has only produced excellent games. Starting with “Titanfall” and, most recently, “Apex Legends,” Respawn Entertainment has a near-perfect record.

That said, Respawn Entertainment is known for creating first-person shooters – before Respawn, many of the studio’s employees developed the most iconic “Call of Duty” games. “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” is the studio’s first attempt at character action.

7. The game is getting detailed during a panel at Star Wars Celebration in Chicago on Saturday.

source Disney

Ready to learn more? Good news: Disney’s about to tell everyone a lot more about “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” on Saturday!

During a panel at the Star Wars Celebration 2019 in Chicago, Disney is scheduled to reveal many more details about the upcoming game.

Here’s the full panel description:

“Join the head of Respawn Entertainment, Vince Zampella, and Game Director, Stig Asmussen, along with many special guests, to be the first to learn about this holiday’s highly anticipated action adventure game, ‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.’ Hear how Respawn and Lucasfilm collaborated on this original Star Wars story, following a young Padawan’s journey in the Dark Times following Order 66. And of course, we’ll have a few surprises in store.”

You can watch the panel live on Saturday at the Star Wars YouTube channel right here.