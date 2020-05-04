Lego sent John Boyega a massive Lego porg after he said he hated the divisive ‘Star Wars’ creatures

caption John Boyega showed Jake Hamilton his massive Lego porg. source Jake Hamilton YouTube

John Boyega was sent a Lego porg after tweeting that he didn’t like the “Star Wars” creatures.

Boyega showed the Lego porg to the Fox 32 News entertainment anchor Jake Hamilton in an interview.

“And it weighs, like – it’s so heavy,” Boyega said. “It’s a big-ass Lego porg that they gave me. I can’t send it back.”

Boyega has previously likened porgs to cockroaches, and he told Jimmy Kimmel that he naturally disliked them.

Boyega also showed Hamilton his collection of “Star Wars” memorabilia, which includes Finn’s vest and gun, the red Sith stormtrooper helmet, and the X-wing helmet.

In an interview with Hamilton, Boyega showed off all of his "Star Wars" memorabilia from his time on the films, some of which he said he "lifted" from the set.

In an interview with Hamilton, Boyega showed off all of his “Star Wars” memorabilia from his time on the films, some of which he said he “lifted” from the set.

“I’ve even got a porg,” Boyega told Hamilton. “I’ve got a lovely porg over here.”

“Lego sent it to me after I tweeted that I hated porgs,” Boyega said.

Nevertheless, he told Hamilton he found the funny side when Lego sent him one.

Nevertheless, he told Hamilton he found the funny side when Lego sent him one.

???????? that was so cheeky and charming! Thanks @LEGO_Group https://t.co/VuFR4Ks1jS — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 2, 2020

Boyega also showed Hamilton some of the other “Star Wars” memorabilia, most of which are placed in his cinema room, where he said he planned to do a marathon of all nine Skywalker Saga movies with his sister beginning Monday – known as Star Wars Day because of the pun “May the Fourth be with you.”

Happy Star Wars day! May the fourth be with you! How’re you celebrating ? — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 4, 2020

Boyega has Finn’s vest, which he wore in the interview, plus Finn’s guns he used in the films, as well as a red Sith stormtrooper helmet that the “Force Awakens” and “Rise of Skywalker” director, JJ Abrams, gifted him.

“And then there’s the helmet, the X-wing helmet,” Boyega said. “I was actually cleaning, doing some dusting, and I saw that there and I kind of started, like, tearing up because I miss Oscar [Isaac], I really, really do.”

“And there’s Finn’s big gun, the big boy.”

Watch the full video below: