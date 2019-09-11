An essential timeline of when every past and upcoming ‘Star Wars’ movie and TV show takes place

Kim Renfro, Samantha Lee
The coming Obi-Wan Kenobi series will take place during the span of time covered in “Solo.”
Disney/Lucasfilm; Samantha Lee/INSIDER

If you’ve ever wondered how the sprawling “Star Wars” universe all fits together, look no further than the newly unveiled chronology of movies and TV shows gathered here.

The first live-action “Star Wars” series, “The Mandalorian,” is one of several new original shows coming to Disney Plus this fall. Then, in the following year, fans will also get two untitled shows – one about Obi-Wan Kenobi (played by Ewan McGregor), and one about the Rebel hero of “Rogue One,” Cassian Andor (played by Diego Luna).

During the D23 Expo panel on Disney Plus, the media company showed audiences a look at the new narrative timeline of events and how the new projects – including the currently untitled shows – will work to tell one massive galactic space opera.

Insider took that timeline and reworked it into an easy-to-scan format, which you can see below.