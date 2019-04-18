5 confirmed ‘Star Wars’ projects are coming after ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ — here are all the details

caption “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” source Lucasfilm

"Star Wars" movies are going on hiatus after "The Rise of Skywalker," but there are two original live-action TV series in the works for Disney Plus.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy confirmed that “The Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson and “Game of Thrones” showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are still developing their own series of films.

“Star Wars” movies are going on hiatus after this year’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” but fans can still expect plenty of content to come.

Disney’s upcoming streaming service, Disney Plus, will not only include the entire collection of “Star Wars” movies, but new original titles. The first live-action “Star Wars” TV show, “The Mandalorian,” will be available at launch on November 12, and more original series will follow.

Disney Plus will have to satisfy fans for the time being, as new “Star Wars” movies won’t make it to theaters for some time. After “Solo: A Star Wars Story” disappointed at the box office, failing to crack even $400 million worldwide, Disney CEO Bob Iger said to expect a “slowdown.”

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy reiterated Iger’s point during “Star Wars” Celebration over the weekend. Kennedy told Entertainment Weekly that the “Star Wars” movies are “going to take a hiatus for a couple of years.”

“We’re not just looking at what the next three movies might be, or talking about this in terms of a trilogy,” Kennedy said. “We’re looking at: What is the next decade of storytelling?”

But Kennedy did confirm that "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson and "Game of Thrones" showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are still working on their own sets of films, and even coordinating with each other. We don't know whether these movies will be released in theaters or head straight to Disney Plus, though.

“As they finish ‘Game of Thrones,’ they’re going to segue into ‘Star Wars,'” Kennedy said of Benioff and Weiss. “They’re working very closely with Rian.”

Below are more details on all the “Star Wars” projects in the works for after December’s “The Rise of Skywalker”:

“The Mandalorian”

source Disney/Lucasfilm

“The Mandalorian” will be the first live-action “Star Wars” TV series ever, and it will be available to stream on day one when Disney Plus launches November 12.

It stars “Narcos” actor Pedro Pascal as the title character, a lone warrior traveling the galaxy after the fall of the Empire, but before the rise of the First Order. It also stars Carl Weathers and Werner Herzog.

The series is written and produced by “Iron Man” and “The Lion King” director Jon Favreau, and directed by “Jurassic World” actress Bryce Dallas Howard, “Thor: Ragnarok” director Taika Waititi, and more.

Cassian Andor “Rogue One” spin-off series

caption “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” source Lucasfilm

Diego Luna will reprise his “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” role of Cassian Andor for a new prequel series. Alan Tudyk will also reprise his role as the robot K-2SO.

The series has been described as a “rousing spy thriller” that will “explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire.”

“Star Wars: The Clone Wars” season 7

source Lucasfilm

The animated “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” series ran on Cartoon Network for six seasons from 2008 to 2014. But it’s being revived for a seventh season on Disney Plus.

Rian Johnson’s film trilogy

source Lucasfilm

Lucasfilm announced in November 2017 that “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson would write and direct a new trilogy of movies separate from the Skywalker saga, which is set to end with the ninth installment, “The Rise of Skywalker,” in December.

After rumors swirled that Johnson was no longer developing the trilogy, he confirmed on Twitter in February that he actually is. Lucasfilm president Kennedy reiterated over the weekend that Johnson is still working on the movies, and collaborating with “Game of Thrones” showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss on their own series of films.

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss’ series of films

source Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Lucasfilm announced in February 2018 that Benioff and Weiss, the showrunners of “Game of Thrones,” would write and produce a new series of films that would be separate from Rian Johnson’s planned trilogy and the Skywalker saga.

The number of films and story details are under wraps, but Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy recently said that they are "working very closely" with Johnson.

“As they finish ‘Game of Thrones,’ they’re going to segue into ‘Star Wars,'” Kennedy said.

“Game of Thrones” debuted its final season on Sunday.

