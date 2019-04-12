‘Star Wars’ movies will go on ‘hiatus’ after ‘Episode IX,’ according to Disney CEO Bob Iger

caption “The Last Jedi.” source Lucasfilm

Disney CEO Bob Iger told Bloomberg that the “Star Wars” movies will go on “hiatus” after the release of “Episode IX” on December 20.

“We will take a pause, some time, and reset,” Iger said, “because the Skywalker saga comes to an end with this ninth movie. There will be other ‘Stars Wars’ movies, but there will be a bit of a hiatus.”

But you’ll still be able to get your fill of a galaxy far, far away. Disney Plus, the company’s streaming service launching in November, will offer numerous “Star Wars” TV series. And then there are those theme parks opening in Disneyland and Disney World later this year.

After releasing at least one “Star Wars” movie per year since “The Force Awakens” in 2015, it sounds like Disney will be pumping the breaks on the movies about a galaxy far, far away.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Disney CEO Bob Iger said that the film franchise will go on a “hiatus” after “Episode IX” closes out the Skywalker saga of the franchise when it hits theaters December 20.

“We have not announced any specific plans for movies thereafter,” Iger said, though noting that there are movies in development, like “The Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson’s previously announced new trilogy he’s currently working on.

“We will take a pause, some time, and reset,” he went on to say, “because the Skywalker saga comes to an end with this ninth movie. There will be other ‘Stars Wars’ movies, but there will be a bit of a hiatus.”

But in no way will fans be without “Star Wars.”

The franchise will live on through Disney Plus, the streaming service the company is launching in November. Along with all the previous “Star Wars” movies, including the original trilogy, being available on the service, new TV shows like “The Mandalorian” and a series that focuses on “Rogue One” characters Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and K-2SO (voiced by Alan Tudyk) are in the works.

And then there’s the amusement park arm of the franchise. The theme park, “Star Wars”: Galaxy’s Edge, will launch at Disneyland on May 31st and at Disney World on August 29.

But for the immediate future, the box office will certainly miss the guaranteed $1-billion-plus global gross the movies almost always take in.

Iger’s announcement may not be a shock to some. The last non-Skywalker-focused “Star Wars” movie did prove that there might be some “Star Wars” fatigue, as 2018’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” only took in $393 million worldwide.