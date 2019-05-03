A resurfaced video showing Peter Mayhew’s Chewbacca speaking English while shooting ‘Star Wars’ is giving fans a new appreciation for the late actor

caption Peter Mayhew in makeup as Chewbacca. source Lucasfilm/Disney

Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew died Tuesday at the age of 74.

Fans began sharing behind-the-scenes “Star Wars” video of Mayhew filming a scene with Harrison Ford where the actor is seen speaking in English while in his Chewbacca costume.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Mayhew said his Wookiee roars were added later after filming the scenes and George Lucas originally suggested Chewie would be “a mime character.”

After watching the clip, many fans are saying it’s making them appreciate Mayhew’s performance even more.

Peter Mayhew brought a Wookiee’s roar to life in the “Star Wars” franchise as beloved character Chewbacca.

The actor, who died Tuesday at the age of 74, played the role in the first seven “Star Wars” movies. While we’re accustomed to Mayhew’s iconic Wookiee roar, on set, you may not have realized Mayhew could sometimes be heard speaking in English.

Fans began re-sharing a behind-the-scenes clip of Mayhew on set with Harrison Ford where he delivers one of Chewbacca’s lines, “That old man’s mad,” in English.

You can watch the short, 30-second clip below:

The clip comes from the documentary, “Star Wars: Deleted Magic,” by fan Garrett Gilchrist who compiled together alternate and deleted scenes with making-of footage from the original trilogy for other “Star Wars” fans to enjoy.

Fans are pointing out how they never considered how important it was for context to be added for other actors for scenes with Chewie to make sense.

I never realized until this moment but for those interactions to work, they would have had to add context like This

In a 2015 interview Rolling Stone published Thursday, Mayhew said he wasn’t really roaring on set. Those noises were added in later.

“George [Lucas] told me right away it was going to be a mime character, because they put the noises on afterwards,” said Mayhew. “It makes it easier for me because just try making loud enough noises through a mask! It’s very hard so you do as well as you can, and then they take it to the sound studio and put their own voices in it. It’s not easy, really.”

caption Peter Mayhew at Dragon Con in Setember 2007 posing with a photo of Chewbacca. source Frank Mullen/WireImage

Mayhew played Chewbacca for the final time in “Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens.” After serving as a body double in “The Force Awakens,”former Finnish basketball player and actor Joonas Suotamo has been playing the role since “The Last Jedi.”

caption The new Chewbacca and the original. Joonas Suotamo stands next to Mayhew at the premiere of “The Last Jedi” in 2017. source Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney

“He knew how important the fans of the franchise were to its continued success and he was devoted to them. I and millions of others will never forget Peter and what he gave us all,” Ford said in a statement about Mayhew.

Lucasfilm recently released a trailer for the ninth “Star Wars” movie, “The Rise of Skywalker.”The film will conclude the Skywalker story and be in theaters December.