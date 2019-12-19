‘Rise of Skywalker’ is one of the lowest-rated ‘Star Wars’ movies in history — here’s what critics are saying

caption So far, critics have mixed feelings. source Lucasfilm

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is officially out on Friday and critics already have mixed reviews.

Many called out the film for its excess of nostalgia and rushed, nonsensical plot.

Some reviewers said it’s a fitting end to the trilogy, but others feel it’s the weakest of the bunch.

Co-written and directed by JJ Abrams, this final installment of the Skywalker saga takes place after the events of “The Last Jedi” (2017).

The flick has already garnered mixed reviews, currently holding a 57% rotten critical score on Rotten Tomatoes, although that rating is subject to change over time.

Here’s what critics are saying about “The Rise of Skywalker.”

A number of critics thought it was a bit too nostalgic for the earlier films in the franchise and, at times, it felt repetitive

caption Some felt the storylines were recycled, for better or for worse. source Lucasfilm

“Just as with ‘The Last Jedi’ and ‘The Force Awakens,’ very familiar tropes and plotlines are being revived, and maybe the distinctive theme of this trilogy is this fan-fiction-style tribute to the first films.”

– Peter Bradshaw, The Guardian

“A lot of ‘TROS’ feels like it rehashes storylines in ‘Revenge of the Sith’ and ‘Return of the Jedi,’ sometimes beat for beat. “

– Kirsten Acuna, Insider

Some felt the film was overstuffed with plots and far too fast-paced

“The gasping pace doesn’t leave much time for contemplating plot holes, or noticing that the stakes feel lighter than ever, even though in theory, entire planets are on the line. It also doesn’t leave time for further character development, any form of nuance, or even a moment’s reflection on the passing of an age.“

– Tasha Robinson, Polygon

“It’s the execution that fails ‘The Rise of Skywalker,’ which is a harried and hectic affair. Abrams hits the gas on this space race right away and never pauses to let a single emotion land, because the characters are too busy scrambling around the galaxy looking for thingamajigs and each other. The pace and volume of plot is punishing, and numbing.“

– Katie Walsh, Chicago Tribune

“The biggest complaint from me is that despite its nearly two-and-a-half-hour run time, there is simply too much crammed in. There are too many story elements and too many characters that get a glimpse or mention, but no real development.”

– David Ferguson, International Policy Digest

Others said it overcorrected too much for what some fans didn’t like in ‘The Last Jedi’ and that it made them miss the previous film

“Abrams has done what was required of him, and you feel shaken and rattled but never truly thrilled – never lifted up into the fizzy pop-movie stratosphere of the original ‘Star Wars.’ With ‘The Last Jedi,’ Rian Johnson took us there with daring and wit. In ‘The Rise of Skywalker,’ the empire strikes back.”

– Ty Burr, The Boston Globe

“There are other ways in which ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ makes you long for the complex and prickly themes of ‘The Last Jedi,’ a film that felt artful, emotional, surprising and made for adults, much to the chagrin of a certain subset of fans.“

– Katie Walsh, Chicago Tribune

A number of critics said ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ is easily the worst film of the trilogy

caption It’s one of the lower-scoring “Star Wars” films. source Lucasfilm

“It’s too bad that the Star Wars saga has saved the worst for last. Considering the overall trajectory of the series over the years, perhaps a sense of diminishing returns was inevitable.“

– James Berardinelli, ReelViews

“Having the people in charge of Star Wars’ legacy acknowledging their own inability to move forward is a sad way for the story to end. Even as ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ characters claim their ultimate triumph, the film feels clumsy, hurried, and above all, like an admission of creative defeat.“

– Tasha Robinson, Polygon

“‘The Rise of Skywalker’ is possibly worse than any prior Star Wars ‘episode.’ It ends a legendary franchise with a thud while denying this new trilogy its artistic reason for existence.”

– Scott Mendelson, Forbes

That being said, some reviewers felt the film was filled with some great performances from the cast and a few memorable scenes

“[Adam] Driver’s performance [as Kylo Ren] is genuinely excellent – he brings an absolute commitment to the role, distinguishing it from the tongue-in-cheek black comedy of [Domhnall] Gleeson [as General Hux], and, however absurd it sounds, there is subtlety and even delicacy in his vocal range.”

– Peter Bradshaw, The Guardian

“If there’s one thing that will stay with me, it’s Driver’s performance as Ren. He’s always the standout, but in this film he shows why he’s an incredible talent. Honestly, the movie would be a disaster if it weren’t for him.”

– Jason Guerrasio, Insider

“The new trilogy is lucky to have [Daisy] Ridley, who handles Rey’s physical action with agility while simmering with the character’s inner conflicts; the digitized Götterdämmerung of the film’s final half hour acquires what impact it has through Rey’s dramatic journey.”

– Ty Burr, The Boston Globe

“‘The Rise of Skywalker’ still managed to pull off some moments of brilliance – including some touching scenes shared by Rey and Leia, some great battle scenes (specifically some of the light saber fight choreography), the theme of chosen family, and many moments of fan service (maybe a tad too much), that will likely please viewers.”

– Britany Murphy, Geeks Of Color

And a few viewers wrote that even though the film wasn’t amazing, it was pretty beautiful

caption Critics appreciated the visuals. source Lucasfilm

“Abrams and his team have delivered beautiful and eye-popping sequences brought to life with both remarkable special effects and outstanding visual effects. The costume and creature effects are both beautiful and impressive … “

– Eric Eisenberg, CinemaBlend

“However, what’s most amazing is the consistency of the visuals throughout. It’s just a stunning film to look at. “

– David Ferguson, International Policy Digest

