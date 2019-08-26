‘Star Wars’ fans are going wild with theories about Rey’s red lightsaber in the new ‘Rise of Skywalker’ teaser

caption The new footage also teases a showdown between Kylo Ren and Rey on the ruins of the Death Star. source Star Wars/YouTube

Over the weekend, Disney debuted a new look at “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” at its biannual fan event D23 Expo.

Now that the teaser is available on YouTube, fans are going wild with theories about the most climactic moment: Rey wielding a double-bladed red lightsaber.

Some believe Rey will go to the dark side in the upcoming film, while others believe the moment is a “Force vision.”

Another theory is that a Rey clone will be possessed by Emperor Palpatine or another Sith lord.

The newest teaser for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” contains a climactic moment that has fans buzzing: Rey wielding a double-bladed red lightsaber.

Disney debuted the new look at the upcoming movie, which hits theaters in December, over the weekend at its biannual fan event D23 Expo. Now that the teaser is available on YouTube, fans are going wild with theories about Rey’s possible turn to the dark side.

caption Rey is portrayed by Daisy Ridley. source Star Wars/YouTube

The Force-sensitive heroine has historically used a single-bladed blue lightsaber, which formerly belonged to Anakin and Luke Skywalker.

The “Star Wars” franchise has always taken lightsaber ownership very seriously, so it makes sense that fans are analyzing Rey’s new weapon.

“We take to heart the lesson that Obi-Wan tried to impart to Anakin: ‘This weapon is your life.’ We’re not ones to lose track of lightsabers,” Lucasfilm Story Group executive Pablo Hidalgo told Vanity Fair in 2017.

The movies have hinted at Rey’s connection to the dark side before

In many ways, Rey is drawn as a parallel to Kylo Ren, a powerful servant of the dark side.

It’s still unclear, however, whether their similarities are because Rey is drawn towards the dark side or because of Kylo’s remaining connection to the light side. It could also be rooted in a secret familial relationship, since Kylo Ren was born Ben Solo, the son of Han Solo and Leia Organa – and eventual student of Luke Skywalker.

Writer Sarah Sahim also noticed that Rey’s weapon on the poster for “The Force Awakens” is literally drawn parallel to Kylo’s red lightsaber, creating a clear resemblance to the double-bladed red lightsaber.

REY’S DOUBLE-BLADED RED LIGHTSABER WAS FORESHADOWED ON THE TFA POSTER ALL ALONG pic.twitter.com/Jx3Tc45nP0 — hikikomori povich (@SarahSahim) August 26, 2019

The red lightsaber could mean that Rey will turn to the dark side – and fans are kind of into it

Subtle details from the teaser have led some fans to believe Rey will actually embrace the dark side in “The Rise of Skywalker.”

Rey’s theme music is played in a deeper, darker key, for instance. The footage is narrated by Emperor Palpatine and Darth Vader’s breathing can be heard in the background just moments before “dark Rey” appears.

That moment when Rey’s familiar theme hits our ears but it’s revised completely dark and menacing pic.twitter.com/X4xn5o3sIe — hal ???? (@haloren1st) August 25, 2019

guys right before dark!rey you can see hear the creepy cave noises from the last jedi, darth vader breathing, and a storm pic.twitter.com/9xo0U5mS9i — j. (@sadboykylo) August 26, 2019

Even though a turn to the dark side would be detrimental to her heroic arc, many “Star Wars” fans were captivated by the image of “dark Rey.”

Some believe the moment in the teaser is a “Force vision”

Responding to a fan on Twitter, Nerdist writer Lindsey Romain said it’s “definitely a possibility” that Rey’s red lightsaber moment is “a vision of what she could become” – though she wrote for Nerdist that she believes a real dark turn for Rey is more compelling.

i think that's definitely a possibility. there's so much to chew on. could be a vision, a clone, a dream, or reality. i'm not sure which theory i've landed on yet. — lindsey romain (@lindseyromain) August 26, 2019

Vanity Fair’s Joanna Robinson is more convinced of the vision theory. Replying to Romain on Twitter, she attached a photo of Luke’s Force vision from the Dagobah cave, where he sees his own face wearing Darth Vader’s beheaded helmet.

I say vision for Rey. pic.twitter.com/dtohZWIfBs — Joanna Robinson (@jowrotethis) August 26, 2019

The image of “dark Rey” could be a warning, showing the young hero what she could become and has to avoid.

Dark Rey is a vision, a Force version that Rey is fighting against because she doesnt want to become a sith, similar to Luke on Dagobah pic.twitter.com/5I2JaIt6pO — Reylo4Ever (@Reylo4Life) August 26, 2019

So ima say it, the description of the trailer was better than the footage (so little but still very awesome) Here's my breakdown! Dark Rey definitely looks like a Force Vision (no Sith eyes, looks like she's looking in a mirror again) pic.twitter.com/W0UFmJhTFW — The Wakandalorian (@PaulBufordLA) August 26, 2019

The “dark Rey” image could also be Force vision for Kylo. It’s possible that Kylo secretly fears that the dark side will win, or the image is being used by Palpatine to manipulate him – in Romain’s words, “to taunt the poor boy about what could have been.”

It’s Leia’s ring… in Ben’s nightmare force vision. Rey has turned, and his mother is gone.https://t.co/fWwe5CYqSy — Blue Bantha Milk Co. on YouTube (@BlueBanthaMilk) August 26, 2019

"dark rey" is a vision from palp to kylo to taunt the poor boy about what could have been, right? — lindsey romain (@lindseyromain) August 24, 2019

I am 99% sure Dark Rey is a vision/punishment/taunt/SOMETHING for Kylo. There’s no way he’s not an integral part of that scene, whether it’s “if you will not turn, perhaps SHE will” or “this is what could have been” or just “don’t let her fall like you did.” He’s THERE. — the bri’s knees (@thereylovoid) August 26, 2019

Another theory is that Rey, or a Rey clone, will be possessed by Emperor Palpatine or another Sith lord

We already know that Palpatine will play a major role in the upcoming film. In addition to narrating the trailer, he’s shown as a massive and menacing presence on the newly released poster.

New Star Wars poster teases epic battle between Rey and Kylo with Palpatine looming (via @starwars)pic.twitter.com/o8TGkUwyXa — Fandom (@getFANDOM) August 24, 2019

Palpatine could somehow possess Rey and force her towards the dark side.

concept: – the helmeted Ben on the poster is possessed by Palpatine – the dark hooded Rey in the reel is possessed by Palpatine — smols darklighter (@SmolsD) August 24, 2019

SHES 100% POSSESSED BY PALPATINE LOOK AT HOW SICKLY HER FACE IS pic.twitter.com/9h0dJS4btj — rey's double bladed lightsaber (@kyberswift) August 26, 2019

REY LOOKS POSSESSED THIS IS DEFINITELY PALPATINE’S DOING pic.twitter.com/Qt0upzWp4B — our love still remains / peaky blinders spoilers (@louiscomet) August 26, 2019

Alan Johnson, the Director of Influencer Relations at WB Games, believes that “dark Rey” is one of many Rey clones.

“I still think Rey is a clone and the Sith version from the new ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ trailer is a clone that has been activated and possessed by Emperor Palpatine,” he wrote on Twitter. “The vision she had in ‘The Last Jedi’ screamed ‘clone’ to me at the time.”

I still think Rey is a clone and the Sith version from the new The Rise of Skywalker trailer is a clone that has been activated and possessed by Emperor Palpatine. The vision she had in The Last Jedi screamed “clone” to me at the time. pic.twitter.com/ztoM5sqJmZ — Alan Johnson (@TheAlanJohnson) August 26, 2019

Watch the D23 Special Look footage here.