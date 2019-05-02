Here’s how big ‘Star Wars’ ships are compared to real-life objects

caption Tie-fighters take on the Millennium Falcon. source Disney/Lucasfilm

INSIDER compared iconic ships from “Star Wars” to real-life buildings and objects using the book “Incredible Cross-Sections.”

Exactly how big is the Millennium Falcon? How about Kylo Ren’s Command Shuttle?

We used measurements from “Star Wars: the Force Awakens” book “Incredible Cross-Sections” to compare the ships in the film to iconic monuments and real-world animals and objects.

Keep reading to see how big the Millennium Falcon, Rey’s speeder, and more are in real life.

Let’s start with something relatively small. Rey’s Speeder isn’t too large.

caption Rey’s speeder is 12 feet. source Skye Gould/INSIDER

Rey’s speeder would definitely beat an elephant in a race.

You could compare Poe Dameron’s X-Wing to the size of a yacht.

caption The X-wing is 41 feet. source Skye Gould/INSIDER

Poe’s X-Wing vs. a yacht.

Other ships are a lot larger. If you’ve ever seen the Rockefeller Christmas tree in person, Han Solo’s ship would just edge it out.

caption The Millennium Falcon would fit in Rockefeller Center. source Skye Gould/INSIDER

The Millennium Falcon is slightly larger than the iconic Christmas tree.

Kylo Ren’s Command Shuttle would nearly stand as tall as Lady Liberty, herself.

caption Kylo Ren’s ship is 122 feet. source Skye Gould/INSIDER

If Kylo flew his ship next to Lady Liberty it would look tiny.

Han Solo’s ship, the Freighter, is more than 12 times the size of his Millennium Falcon.

caption Forget Kylo’s ship. This one is massive. source Skye Gould/INSIDER

Han’s Freighter is slightly smaller than the Empire State Building.

The Finalizer, the biggest ship from “The Force Awakens,” is comparable in size to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge.

caption There is no good place to land this. source Skye Gould/INSIDER

The Finalizer edges out the Golden Gate Bridge.