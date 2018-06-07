Mark Hamill defends Kelly Marie Tran after online harassment and calls out ‘Star Wars’ fans

caption Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” source Disney/Lucasfilm

Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, is calling out “Star Wars” fans for their treatment of co-star Kelly Marie Tran.

Hamill tweeted a photo of him with Tran on Wednesday with the caption, “What’s not to love? #GetALifeNerds.” Tran, who is new to the “Star Wars” saga and played Rose Tico in “The Last Jedi,” recently deleted all of her Instagram posts after facing months of online harassment.

Tran’s Instagram page is still visible as of Thursday morning, with the bio “Afraid, but doing it anyway,” but there are no posts. Tran has faced sexist and racist attacks since her casting. In December, Tico’s Wookieepedia page was edited so her name was was “Ching Chong Wing Tong” and her home was “Ching Chong China.”

Hamill wasn’t the only one to call out trolling “Star Wars” fans.

“The Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson tweeted: “On social media a few unhealthy people can cast a big shadow on the wall, but over the past 4 years I’ve met lots of real fellow SW fans. We like & dislike stuff but we do it with humor, love & respect. We’re the VAST majority, we’re having fun & doing just fine.”

Johnson also retweeted a Twitter user who brought his attention to “#FanArtforRose,” a hashtag that spread on Twitter in support of Tran.

The toxicity of the “Star Wars” fandom has been even more prevalent since Disney took over the franchise, but its stars and creators like Hamill and Johnson seem committed to calling out harassment and staying positive.