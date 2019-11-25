‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ director says someone sold the real script on eBay after one of the actors left it under their hotel bed

caption “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” source Lucasfilm

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” director J.J. Abrams told Good Morning America on Monday that one of the movie’s actors left the script under their hotel bed and it was found by someone who was cleaning the room.

Abrams said the script made its way to eBay, but someone at Disney bought it before anyone else could.

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is shrouded in secrecy, but its secrets could have been spilled due to a careless actor.

The movie’s director, J.J. Abrams, told Good Morning America on Monday that the script was sold on eBay after someone who was cleaning an actor’s hotel room found the script under their bed.

“One of our actors, I won’t say which one – I want to, but I won’t – left it under their bed and it was found by someone who was cleaning their place,” Abrams said. “And it was given to someone else, who then went to sell it on eBay.”

Abrams said that someone at Disney bought the script before anyone else could.

As Entertainment Weekly noted, the top-billed stars of the movie (Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver, for example) are the likely culprits, as supporting actors probably weren’t given full scripts.

“The Rise of Skywalker” is the finale to the nine-movie “Star Wars” Skywalker Saga. It hits theaters on December 20.

