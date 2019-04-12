14 details you may have missed in the first ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ teaser trailer

caption John Boyega stars as Finn and Oscar Isaac stars as Poe in the newest “Star Wars” trilogy. source Lucasfilm

Warning: Potential spoilers ahead for “Star Wars: Episode IX,” including speculation of future events.

Disney and Lucasfilm debuted the first teaser trailer for the next “Star Wars” movie.

The ninth film in the franchise, “The Rise of Skywalker,” will round out the saga that has revolved around Anakin and Luke Skywalker.

We’ve broken down the trailer to see what revelations could be hidden in the footage. Here’s every detail you may have missed.

The first teaser trailer for “Star Wars: Episode IX” was released on Friday, thanks to the Star Wars Celebration in Chicago.

We finally have some glimpses of Billy Dee Williams returning as Lando Calrissian, posthumously repurposed footage of Carrie Fisher’s beloved Princess Leia, and a creepy tease of a villain’s possible return.

“The Force Awakens” director, J.J. Abrams, returned to finish Disney’s newest “Star Wars” trilogy after Rian Johnson helmed the preceding film. Abrams revealed Friday the movie won’t take place immediately after the events of “The Last Jedi.”

The trailer is narrated by Mark Hamill, probably by means of Luke Skywalker’s Force ghost.

caption Mark Hamill reprised his role as Luke Skywalker in “The Last Jedi.” source Lucasfilm

Luke’s voice can be heard at the beginning of the trailer, as Rey (Daisy Ridley) appears onscreen: “We’ve passed on all we know. A thousand generations live in you now. But this is your fight.”

Fans have theorized that former “Episode IX” director Colin Trevorrow was fired because he wanted to keep Luke alive, thus altering the events of “The Last Jedi.” If the theories are true, it would seem safe to assume that Abrams was required to keep Luke dead – but there are ways to incorporate him into the story.

As fans have seen, those who were Force-sensitive in life are able to return as Force ghosts, similar to astral projections, after death. This includes most Jedi masters, as well as some Sith Lords.

Most recently, Yoda appeared to Luke as a Force ghost in “The Last Jedi.”

It looks like these two scenes occur in the same place — or at least the same planet.

caption It looks like our heroes will find themselves in the midst of a major battle. source Lucasfilm

The trailer kicks off with Rey standing alone in the middle of a desert. She then brandishes her lightsaber, game face fully on, and flips over the top of a starfighter that’s hurtling towards her.

Later in the trailer, we see C-3PO, Finn (John Boyega), and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) frantically flying through a similar-looking desert as they’re getting shot at.

The two sceneries are aesthetically identical, and it feels unlikely that “The Rise of Skywalker” will feature two separate battle scenes on two separate desert planets.

It could be Kylo Ren driving the starfighter towards Rey.

caption Adam Driver portrays the tragic villain Kylo Ren. source Lucasfilm

Why would the trailer waste time on a close-up shot of the driver’s gloves, teasing a reveal, if they didn’t belong to someone we know?

Plus, we all know Kylo’s affinity for darkly colored apparel.

The ship also looks very similar to Kylo’s in “The Last Jedi.”

caption Rey has some impressive acrobatics in store for us. source Lucasfilm

As StarWars.com points out, Kylo Ren’s TIE silencer in “The Last Jedi” was similar in design to Darth Vader’s TIE advanced.

Though not exactly identical, the ship in the new trailer has a parallel design with strikingly similar red accents.

In one of the following shots, Kylo is fighting alongside a Stormtrooper — so don’t hold your breath for redemption just yet.

caption Red is the color associated with the dark side of the Force. source Lucasfilm

“The Last Jedi” made it clear that Kylo shares a special connection with Rey. They fight alongside each other in the throne room, after Kylo refuses orders to kill Rey and executes Supreme Leader Snoke instead.

Of course, Kylo quickly returns to his former ways and tries to kill Luke and crush the remaining Resistance fighters during the Battle of Crait.

According to the trailer, it looks like Kylo will continue his quest as the new Supreme Leader in the upcoming film.

Kylo has also reclaimed his First Order battle helmet.

caption “You’re just a child in a mask,” Snoke told Kylo. source Lucasfilm

After Kylo turned to the dark side of the Force, he fashioned a helmet in the likeness of his grandfather, Darth Vader. But after Snoke insulted the helmet and expressed disappointment in Kylo’s abilities, Kylo destroyed the helmet in “The Last Jedi.”

Judging by the trailer, it looks like he’s put time into melding the pieces back together, creating red veins that wrap around the helmet.

As The Ringer’s Miles Surrey pointed out, the return of his favorite accessory likely points to Kylo’s continuing struggles with insecurity and legacy.

BB-8 has a new friend.

caption The weirdly adorable droids are an essential aspect of any “Star Wars” movie. source Lucasfilm

A new robot was introduced at Star Wars Celebration Chicago on Friday, and he even pops up in the trailer a few times.

Abrams introduced BB-8’s new friend as “D-O,” like “dee-oh.” He also revealed that the droid was mostly operated by mechanical effects and puppeteers in the movie.

Lando Calrissian will be flying the Millennium Falcon.

caption Rian Johnson considered including Lando in “The Last Jedi,” but ultimately decided against it. source Lucasfilm

Billy Dee Williams will make his triumphant return as neither-hero-nor-villain Lando Calrissian in “The Rise of Skywalker,” and the trailer sees him flying the iconic Millennium Falcon alongside the galaxy’s favorite co-pilot, Chewbacca.

This is especially cute considering the events of 2018’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” We now know that a young Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) won the Millennium Falcon from a young Lando (Donald Glover) in a card game, many years before the characters were introduced in “A New Hope.”

There’s a brief shot of someone holding this familiar medal.

caption It’s a medal of honor. source Lucasfilm

Our best guess is that those are Leia’s hands.

It’s the same medal that Leia bestowed upon Luke and Han at the end of “A New Hope.”

caption Chewie didn’t get one, for some reason. source Lucasfilm

Luke and Han receive medals of honor at the end of 1977’s original “Star Wars” movie, otherwise known as “Episode IV.”

It’s unclear whose medal that (probably) Leia is holding in the trailer, but it makes sense that Leia would be in possession of either Luke’s (her brother) or Han’s (the love of her life).

Rey and Leia share a touching moment.

caption “We’ll always be with you,” Luke says during this scene. source Lucasfilm

Abrams revealed on Friday that late actress Carrie Fisher will still play a part in the new movie, and it won’t be through CGI.

The filmmakers decided to craft Princess Leia’s narrative around unused scenes from “The Force Awakens,” so Fisher’s real acting could still appear in the film.

“The weird miracle of having had a number of scenes from ‘The Force Awakens’ that had gone unused, looking at those scenes and starting to understand there was actually a way to use those scenes to continue her story so it would be her,” he revealed.

Read more: Carrie Fisher will be in the new ‘Star Wars’ film thanks to unused footage from ‘The Force Awakens’

Here, our new generation of heroes gaze upon the wreckage of the Death Star.

caption It’s nice to see Finn, Poe, and Rey all together. source Lucasfilm

It’s not clear whether this scene shows the original Death Star that was destroyed by Luke and Han in “A New Hope,” or the half-finished, significantly larger one that was destroyed by Lando in “Return of the Jedi.”

As Luke’s voice concludes, “We’ll always be with you. No one’s ever really gone,” we hear Emperor Palpatine’s infamous laugh.

caption Palpatine was portrayed by Ian McDiarmid in “Return of the Jedi.” source Star Wars/YouTube / Lucasfilm

Senator Palpatine was the primary villain throughout the original “Star Wars” saga. Otherwise known as Darth Sidious, he was largely responsible for turning Anakin Skywalker into Darth Vader.

As the trailer came to an end at the Star Wars Celebration panel, Ian McDiarmid appeared onstage. The actor is best known for portraying Palpatine in four of the character’s five film appearances – and for perfecting that menacing cackle.

“Roll it again,” McDiarmid said, in character, to raucous applause from the audience, apparently confirming that he will reappear as Palpatine in “The Rise of Skywalker.”

Palpatine died aboard the Death Star in 1983’s “Return of the Jedi,” otherwise known as “Episode VI.” But as we’ve already seen, Force-sensitive characters can usually find their way back.

So, which Skywalker will be rising?

caption The trailer finally unveiled the title of “Episode IX.” source Lucasfilm

Since Luke is dead, he seems an unlikely candidate to rise. Leia is more of a strategic war hero and less of a Jedi, so she also seems unlikely – particularly because her scenes are limited, given Fisher’s death. It’s true that Kylo is technically part-Skywalker, but his last name would probably be Solo, if he decided to rejoin the light side.

The title appears to point towards Rey, whose parentage reveal in “The Last Jedi” disappointed many fans.

Abrams may have decided to take the story in another direction; Kylo could have been manipulating Rey to believe her parents were nobodies, in order to convince her to join his cause.

Plenty of theories hinge on the idea that “Episode IX” will effectively rewrite Rey’s story. And it certainly fanned the flames when “Star Wars” fan Simon Pegg said “The Force Awakens” director J.J. Abrams had something different in mind for Rey’s parents.