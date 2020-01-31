You can stay in a massive ‘Star Wars’-themed Airbnb with 9 bedrooms that’ll transport you to another galaxy

caption This entire villa is inspired by “Star Wars.” source Loma Homes

Disney’s Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge isn’t the only spot in Florida that fans of the saga might love.

Loma Homes has a massive “Star Wars”-themed villa that’s just 15 minutes away from Galaxy’s Edge.

The rental space has five bathrooms and nine bedrooms, and each is designed to resemble a planet or location from the iconic films.

On Airbnb, a stay will cost you around $275 a night, plus around $700 worth of fees, though prices vary.

Here’s a peek inside the dreamy “Star Wars” villa.

The hallways are decked out like the Millennium Falcon.

caption The hallway has 3D elements. source Loma Homes

Molded elements and painted panels turn a standard passageway into the interior of the legendary ship that supposedly made the Kessel Run in under 12 parsecs.

Even the doors are decked out.

caption Some doors even have portholes. source Loma Homes

“Every decoration was handpicked to go with the theme,” Jeff Brown, a managing partner at Loma Homes, told Insider, adding that the rental is filled with hidden “Star Wars” Easter eggs that fans can try to find during their stay.

One galactic bedroom has a bed shaped like the Millennium Falcon cockpit.

caption The ceiling even has a galaxy on it. source Loma Homes

The walls of the master bedroom are completely cosmic, with a mural of stars and planets (and a menacing Death Star) covering the walls and ceiling.

The bed looks like one Han Solo and Chewbacca would feel right at home in.

caption It has special lights. source Loma Homes

Brown told Insider that Loma Vacation Rentals worked with an amusement-park theming company to create murals, build custom beds, and add 3D elements and special effects to the villa.

Some of these special effects are found inside the Millennium Falcon bed, which is decked out with a variety of lights.

There is also a room with bunk beds that resemble the ship’s sleeping quarters.

caption Bunk beds have never looked so cool. source Loma Homes

The beds feature futuristic details and special blue lights.

Guests can also sleep like Lando in Cloud City

caption The bed looks like it’s floating. source Loma Homes

The trip to Bespin in “The Empire Strikes Back” may have been a trap, but this Cloud City-themed bedroom isn’t.

The fluffy bed looks as if it’s actually floating as a heavenly light glows beneath it.

The mural looks like the matte painting from the film, and there’s even a fog machine and a rug that features Han Solo in carbonite.

There probably won’t be Wampas in this Hoth ice-cave room

caption The blue light gives the room a chilling look. source Loma Homes

This room looks just like the snowy caves from the movies – minus the chilling air and dangerous furry beasts.

The furry rug looks like it’s inspired by a Wampas, though.

You can go from icy caves to the fiery landscape of Mustafar.

caption The walls are covered in lava artwork. source Loma Homes

While in this room inspired by the lava-filled place where Darth Vader was born, you can take the high ground (the top bunk) and sleep well knowing that you have a place on the Dark Side.

Train with Master Yoda in this room inspired by the swamps of Dagobah.

caption The bed is surrounded by gnarled tree trunks. source Loma Homes

What will you find inside this room? Only what you take with you.

See if you can spot the 900-year-old Jedi as you train for the sleep wars on the planet where he lived in self-imposed exile.

Yub nub with the Ewoks in this Endor-themed tree-hut room.

caption The bed is even raised off of the ground. source Loma Homes

If you’ve always wanted to live like Wicket amongst the trees, now’s your chance.

This room looks like it’s in a dense forest – and the walls are even decked out with what appears to be real-life tree trunks.

For more adventure, speed over to the podracing room.

caption The beds are fitted with some serious-looking jets. source Loma Homes

The beds in this room might have you feeling like Young Anakin Skywalker throttling through the desert in the Boonta Eve Classic.

If none of those rooms suit you, there’s always the quiet and serene Naboo.

caption The room looks like it’s in a castle. source Loma Homes

The stone mural provides a look out of a window facing a beautiful waterfall. And best of all? There’s no sand.

You can visit the Loma Homes website to see more photos of this one-of-a-kind space.

