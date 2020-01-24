The 15 cutest creatures in the ‘Star Wars’ universe, ranked

caption Ewoks, Porgs, and Baby Yoda are among the cutest “Star Wars” creatures. source Lucasfilm

Cute creatures that populate the “Star Wars” universe and translate into merchandise are a big part of the franchise.

From Baby Yoda to Ewoks, an array of huggable, memorable critters have been featured in the Skywalker Saga and beyond.

Insider ranked the 15 cutest creatures that have popped up in “Star Wars.”

One of the greatest pleasures that comes with the release of a new “Star Wars” property is the debut of a new, cute creature that the internet can bond over. The strange, odd aliens are one of the most charming, consistent elements of the franchise, and if Baby Yoda‘s massive success is any indication, public demand for them isn’t going away any time soon.

So, how do Porgs, Ewoks, and Wookiees alike stack up against their competition? Insider ranked the 15 cutest “Star Wars” creatures to answer that very question.

15. Varactyls are giant lizards who are much more appealing than the other CGI characters in the “Star Wars” prequels.

caption Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) rides a Varactyl in “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.” source Lucasfilm

Appears in: “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith”

Cutest feature: Green feathers

The “Star Wars” prequels are littered with egregious uses of CGI, and many of the new animated characters in them (like Watto or the Gungans) are, frankly, horrifying.

One exception is the Varactyl, the giant lizard species that Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) rides in “Revenge of the Sith.” There’s no real reason why he needs an alien lizard in a universe with spaceships and speeders, but it sure is fun to look at.

14. Wampas resemble the Abominable Snowman from “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

caption A Wampa in “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.” source Lucasfilm

Appears in: “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back”

Cutest feature: Fuzzy fur

The Wampa from “The Empire Strikes Back” might have kidnapped Luke Skywalker and tried to eat him, but more importantly, he looks like the Abominable Snowman from “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer!” That counts for something in my book.

13. Orbaks are one of two horse-like species in the sequel trilogy.

caption Finn (Boyega) and Jannah (Naomi Ackie) ride Orbaks in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” source Annie Leibovitz/Vanity Fair

Appears in: “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Cutest feature: Tusks

The horse-like Orbaks of “The Rise of Skywalker” entered the sequel trilogy at a disadvantage. Cuter horse aliens (Fathiers) had already been introduced in “The Last Jedi,” and the Orbaks have less screen time.

At least their faces look like wooly mammoths, which reminds me of the movie “Ice Age.”

12. Tauntauns are what you’d get if you combined a kangaroo, a lizard, and a goat.

caption Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) rides a Tauntaun in “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.” source Sunset Boulevard

Appears in: “The Empire Strikes Back”

Cutest feature: Horns

What do you get when you mix a kangaroo with a lizard with a goat? A Tauntaun. It’s a shame that Luke’s Tauntaun was cut open to keep him and Han Solo (Harrison Ford) warm in a scene right out of “The Revenant.”

11. Regular Yoda can’t hold a candle to Baby Yoda, but he has his own charms.

caption Luke (Hamill) and Yoda (Frank Oz) in “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.” source Lucasfilm

Appears in: “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace,” “Star Wars: Attack of the Clones,” “Revenge of the Sith,” “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Cutest feature: Ears

The truth hurts – regular Yoda just doesn’t hold up as well now that Baby Yoda is on the scene. He’s not as great when he’s a serious CGI character in the prequels, but the original Yoda puppet’s big ears and wide eyes are appealing nonetheless.

Plus, any character that literally dies to avoid conflict (as Yoda does when Luke asks if Darth Vader is really his father) is instantly more relatable and endearing.

10. Banthas are 15-foot-tall gentle giants.

caption A Bantha in “Star Wars: A New Hope.” source Lucasfilm

Appears in: “A New Hope”

Cutest feature: Horns

Another combination of real-life critters, Banthas look like tall, wooly mammoth-buffalo hybrids. It’s a shame that they were ridden by the villified Sand People, but what can they do?

9. Lanai Caretakers take care of Luke Skywalker’s island in “The Last Jedi” and look like fish nuns.

caption A Lanai Caretaker in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” source Disney/Lucasfilm

Appears in: “The Last Jedi”

Cutest feature: Their robes

The caretakers of Luke Skywalker’s weird Jedi island are officially known as the Lanai Caretakers. We don’t know much about them, but speaking more colloquially, they look like fish nuns.

The fish nuns look like they’re about to sing a very passive aggressive song about Julie Andrews in “The Sound of Music.” They look like they have gossip!

8. Vulptices are fox-like aliens that appear to be made of crystals.

caption A Vulptex in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” source Lucasfilm

Appears in: “The Last Jedi”

Cutest feature: Ears

The final battle in “The Last Jedi” takes place on the desolate salt planet Crait, which is home to a pack of beautiful and cute Vulptices (aka crystal foxes).

Fun fact: Vulptices is derived from both the Latin word for fox (Vulpes) and the word vertices (a geometrical field relating to crystals).

7. Fathiers are the cutest horse aliens in “Star Wars.”

caption A Fathier in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” source Disney/Lucasfilm

Appears in: “The Last Jedi”

Cutest feature: Ears

Fathiers are the aforementioned cuter horse aliens in the sequel trilogy, thanks to their big, sad eyes and long, floppy ears.

They’re being abused on the casino planet of Canto Bight when Finn and Rose (Kelly Marie Tran) discover them, but thanks to their racehorse speed (and being too cute to kill off), they escape.

6. Chewbacca is part of a species known as Wookiees.

caption Chewbacca in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” source Lucasfilm

Appears in: “A New Hope,” “The Empire Strikes Back,” “Return of the Jedi,” “Revenge of the Sith,” “The Force Awakens,” “The Last Jedi,” “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” “The Rise of Skywalker”

Cutest feature: Chewbacca’s signature roar

We don’t know much about Wookiees, the race that Chewbacca belongs to, but after so many years in the “Star Wars” universe, the gentle giant is everyone’s furry friend.

If you want to learn more about the creatures, you can see his family in the often-maligned “The Star Wars Holiday Special,” but settling for Chewbacca’s iconic roar is probably all most viewers will need.

5. Loth Cats are feline creatures with bird-like talons.

caption A Loth Cat in “The Mandalorian.” source Lucasfilm

Appears in: “The Clone Wars,” “The Mandalorian”

Cutest feature: Ears

In the fourth episode of “The Mandalorian,” a feline alien called a Loth Cat pops out from under a cantina table to bear its teeth at poor Baby Yoda. But, if you put that interaction aside, their big, fluffy ginger heads and comparably smaller bird talons make them among the cuter of the “Star Wars” creatures.

4. Ewoks’ presence in “Return of the Jedi” is controversial, but their teddy bear-like appearance is hard to resist.

caption An Ewok in “Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi.” source LucasFilm

Appears in: “Return of the Jedi,” “The Rise of Skywalker”

Cutest feature: Fuzzy fur

Introduced in “Return of the Jedi,” Ewoks have been a point of controversy. Some fans find the little forest dwellers adorable, while others argued that they were unnecessary and only invented to sell toys.

Regardless, there’s something inherently lovable and campy about the fact that the “Star Wars” universe was essentially saved by a bunch of teddy bears.

3. Babu Frik is the alien in STEM that we need.

caption Babu Frik in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” source Jonathan Olley /Lucasfilm Ltd

Appears in: “The Rise of Skywalker”

Cutest feature: Whiskers

As the first of the new batch of “Star Wars” movies to receive a rotten score on Rotten Tomatoes, “The Rise of Skywalker” hasn’t been regarded too kindly by many viewers. However, there are bright spots in the movie, and one of them is the mechanic Babu Frik.

I love how he looks like a little alien version of Martin Scorsese. But be careful – his simple catchphrase “Hey, hey!” is bound to get stuck in your head.

2. Porgs were designed to be “so cute Lisa Frank will be pissed she didn’t invent it first.”

caption A Porg in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” source Disney/Lucasfilm

Appears in: “The Last Jedi,” “The Rise of Skywalker”

Cutest feature: Eyes

Off the coast of Ireland, there is an island (Skellig-Michael) with many puffins. “The Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson discovered just how many puffins it had when the “Star Wars” crew arrived there to film and were not allowed to remove the birds due to Skellig-Michael being a puffin sanctuary.

So to avoid constantly editing the birds out of shots, the team decided to turn them into Porgs! Creature concept designer described the creatures as “so cute Lisa Frank will be pissed she didn’t invent it first.” Look at those eyes! I would have to agree.

1. Baby Yoda has the cutest face in pop culture.

caption Look at that face! source Disney/Lucasfilm

Appears in: “The Mandalorian”

Cutest feature: All of them

Shortly before Disney Plus‘s Western-style “Star Wars” TV series “The Mandalorian” debuted, it was announced that no episodes would be provided ahead of time to journalists because of a “massive spoiler” in the first episode. Fans had theories about what the spoiler was, from it being a clue about Rey’s (Daisy Ridley) parentage to an appearance of a well-known character like Obi-Wan.

But no one could’ve predicted that the surprise would be Baby Yoda, an Earth-shakingly cute infant of Yoda’s species that temporarily brings peace to the wasteland that is the internet whenever he appears.

What is there to say about Baby Yoda that hasn’t already been lovingly plastered all over every mode of communication? Officially called “The Child,” it’s arguably impossible for even the most cynical viewer to hate a hair on his little fuzzy green head.