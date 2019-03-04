Starbucks and Ariana Grande just posted mysterious twin tweets. Here’s what they mean.

Ariana Grande and Starbucks posted mysterious twin tweets featuring the cloud emoji on Monday.

Grande is helping Starbucks launch a new “Cloud Macchiato” this week, according to internal documents from the chain.

Starbucks also plans to debut a playlist featuring Grande and some of her favorite songs in stores.

Starbucks and Ariana Grande sparked confusion on Monday with mysterious twin tweets.

Both the singer and the coffee chain tweeted a similar combination of emojis around noon ET. Grande also retweeted Starbucks’ tweet.

☁️☕️☁️… ???? — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) March 4, 2019

The tweets sent Grande’s fans into a frenzy on Twitter.

WHAT is happening with ariana and starbucks tomorrow i'm pic.twitter.com/PhcCQWcHEH — hayley (@notearsmadison) March 4, 2019

wait are we getting an ariana x starbucks speciak drink??? — ???????????????????????? | 179 (@moonlightcherie) March 4, 2019

i’m confused what ariana and starbucks are doing together but i’ll still buy it pic.twitter.com/fPefE7S15s — jack ???? (@arianagrrrandde) March 4, 2019

According to internal documents viewed by Business Insider, the collaboration will result in a new drink launching on Tuesday, plus a Starbucks store playlist featuring Grande’s music.

Starbucks declined to comment when contacted by Business Insider on Monday.

this is what Ariana is promoting with starbucks, she got her own drink and for international women’s day we’re going to be playing playlists of songs by her or songs chosen by her

☁️ ☕️ ☁️ pic.twitter.com/R8LhSnW8cd — steve (@fymSTEVE) March 4, 2019

The new drink seems to be the “Cloud Macchiato,” an espresso-based drink with cold whipped foam and a caramel drizzle, according to the internal Starbucks documents.

Grande’s love of clouds (and the cloud emoji) is well documented, with the singer launching a Cloud perfume in February.

Additionally, Starbucks plans to debut a playlist featuring Grande’s songs and some of her favorite music on Saturday, as well as a playlist for International Women’s Day on Friday.