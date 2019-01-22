Starbucks is teaming up with Uber to start delivering coffee in 6 of the biggest US cities

caption A map of the US cities where Uber Eats and Starbucks will now join forces to deliver coffee. source Google Maps

Starbucks and Uber are joining forces to deliver coffee, snacks, and other items in six major US cities.

95% of the Starbucks menu will soon be available on the Uber Eats app, and purchases come with a $2.49 flat booking fee.

It launches in San Francisco on Tuesday, and then rolls out in New York, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Washington, DC in a few weeks.

The new system means Uber Eats couriers can deliver coffee from 3,500, or a quarter of all Starbucks stores in the US.

Starbucks said they specially developed new packaging to maintain coffee temperature during the 30-minute delivery time.

Starbucks is teaming up with Uber Eats to deliver coffee in six major US cities, the coffee giant announced on Tuesday.

Uber Eats will partner up with Starbucks Delivers, the coffee chain’s delivery service, to offer on-the-go coffee to people in San Francisco, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and Washington, DC.

The service starts in San Francisco on Tuesday, and will launch in the other cities over the next few weeks, the company said.

By the end of the rollout, Starbucks says Uber Eats couriers will be able to pick up its products from one-quarter of its stores in the US, which amounts to about 3,500 branches.

caption Starbucks said it came up with new “packaging solutions” to keep coffee hot during the delivery. Here, a press image Starbucks shared when announcing its partnership with Uber Eats on Tuesday. source Starbucks

Under the new service, people will be able to order 95% of the Starbucks menu on the Uber Eats app.

Starbucks has also come up with new “packaging solutions” to keep coffee hot within the promised 30-minute delivery time, the company said.

Orders will come with $2.49 base booking fee, on top of the cost of coffee, food, and courier travel, it said.

caption Starbucks has 29,000 stores across the world, with 14,000 in the US. Here, a store on Market Street, San Francisco. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The service was a success when it was tested in Miami in Fall 2018, which prompted the company to roll it out to more cities, the chain said.

Starbucks said the service would be available in a total of seven US cities – the six announced on Tuesday and an unnamed seventh – by Spring 2019, and will debut in London at an unspecified dat in the future.

caption Uber Eats delivers food and drink from 200,000 restaurants in 36 countries. here, an Uber Eats rider cycles through central London. source Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Starbucks has 29,000 stores across the world. Uber Eats delivers food and drink from 200,000 restaurants to customers in 36 countries.

Starbucks said on Tuesday: “The partnership with Uber Eats brings together the fastest growing meal delivery service in the US with one of the largest food and beverage retailers.”