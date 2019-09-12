Starbucks just bolstered its board with Apple, Nike, and Domino’s Pizza bosses. Here’s the full list of directors.

Starbucks has appointed executives from Apple, Nike, and Domino’s Pizza to its board of directors.

The coffee chain added Apple’s China boss Isabel Ge Mahe, Nike finance chief Andrew Campion, and Domino’s Pizza CEO Richard Allison to the team.

The changes come days after the Wall Street Journal reported Starbucks has agreed to add disclosures about its revenue recognition after the Securities and Exchange Commission questioned its accounting practices.

The full board, which includes Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Lego’s executive chairman, can be seen below.

Isabel Ge Mahe, Apple

caption Isabel Ge Mahe, Apple’s managing director of Greater China. source LinkedIn/Isabel Mahe

Isabel Ge Mahe is a vice president at Apple and managing director of the tech giant’s Greater China segment.

She has taken charge of developing communication, location, and motion technologies for almost all of Apple’s products. She will join Starbucks’ nominating and corporate governance committee.

Andrew Campion, Nike

caption Nike CFO Andrew Campion. source YouTube/UCLAAnderson

Andrew Campion is Nike’s chief financial officer and an executive vice president at the sportswear titan. He will join Starbucks’ audit and compliance committee.

Kevin Allison, Domino’s Pizza

caption Domino’s Pizza CEO Kevin Allison. source YouTube/UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School

Kevin Allison is the CEO of Domino’s Pizza. He will serve on Starbucks’ compensation and management development committee.

Satya Nadella, Microsoft

caption Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. source REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Satya Nadella is the CEO of Microsoft. He’s a member of Starbucks’ compensation committee.

Jørgen Vig Knudstorp, Lego

caption Jørgen Vig Knudstorp, executive chairman of Lego. source Reuters/Fabin Bimmer

Jørgen Vig Knudstorp is the executive chairman and a former CEO of Lego. He sits on Starbucks’ audit committee and acts as chair of the corporate governance committee.

Kevin Johnson, Starbucks

Kevin Johnson is the CEO of Starbucks. He took the reins from founder Howard Schultz in April 2017.

Rosalind Brewer, Starbucks

caption Starbucks COO Rosalind Brewer. source Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Rosalind Brewer is Starbucks’ operations chief. She previously worked as president and CEO of Sam’s Club, a division of Walmart.

Mary Dillon, Ulta Beauty

Mary Dillon is the CEO of Ulta Beauty. She’s the chair of Starbucks’ compensation committee and a member of its corporate governance committee.

Joshua Cooper Ramo, Kissinger Associates

caption Joshua Cooper Ramo, co-chief executive of Kissinger Associates. source Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Hubert Burda Media

Joshua Cooper Ramo is vice chairman and co-chief executive of Kissinger Associates, the geopolitical consultancy founded by former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in 1982. He’s a member of both Starbucks’ audit and corporate governance committees.

Myron E. Ullman III, JCPenney (former)

Myron Ullman III is the chair of Starbucks’ board and the former chairman and CEO of JCPenney. He sits on the coffee giant’s corporate governance committee.

Mellody Hobson, Ariel Investments

caption Mellody Hobson, co-CEO of Ariel Investments. source Wikimedia

Mellody Hobson is the president and co-CEO of Ariel Investments. She previously served as the chair of DreamWorks Animation. She’s the vice-chair of Starbucks’ board and chair of its audit committee.

Clara Shih, Hearsay Systems

caption Hearsay Systems CEO Clara Shih. source BI

Clara Shih is a cofounder and CEO of Hearsay Systems, a digital marketing system for financial advisers that uses predictive analytics.

She sits on Starbucks’ compensation and corporate governance committees.

Javier Teruel, Spectron Desarrollo

caption Javier Teruel, a partner at Spectron Desarrollo, worked at Colgate-Palmolive for 35 years.

Javier Teruel is a partner at Spectron Desarrollo, a Mexican investment management and consultancy firm. He worked at Colgate-Palmolive for 35 years, and served as vice chairman and head of the consumer goods titan’s Asia business during his tenure.

He’s a member of Starbucks’ audit and compensation committees.