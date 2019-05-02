Starbucks’ color-changing cups are selling out, sparking panic and massively inflated markups — but the coffee giant is restocking them next week

caption Starbucks’ color-changing tumblers are flying off the shelves. source REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Starbucks’ color-changing tumblers have been flying off the shelves since they debuted last week.

Many stores have sold out of the color-changing cups, with people reselling the tumblers online for more than three times the price they paid.

Starbucks said that stores will restock the color-changing tumblers next week.

Last week, Starbucks began selling color-changing cups in stores, Delish reported. The tumblers were an immediate hit – especially on social media.

Starbucks fans applauded the chain for releasing a product that was not only Instagrammable, but that also encouraged customers to reuse cups. The coffee giant has been working to convince customers to stop using plastic straws, with plans to eliminate single-use straws by 2020.

Starbucks literally has color changing cups and I’m so obsessed pic.twitter.com/LuA6fUZEMA — ???? (@ba1leye) April 29, 2019

look how cute these reusable cups are ???? okay Starbucks, I see you pic.twitter.com/vauvQq4ZpJ — ✰ Jess ✰ (@jessixrojas) May 1, 2019

This week, however, excitement over the cups turned into a mad dash to try and find stores that still had the tumblers in stock.

If anyone can find Starbucks color changing cups let me know ???? — Madison Spohn (@mspohnnnn) May 1, 2019

I called Starbucks and all of the color changing cups are sold out ???? @Starbucks will you be getting any more!? — Nikkole Paulun (@nikkoleMTV) May 1, 2019

I called 4 Starbucks for the new color cold cups and THEY ARE ALL SOLD OUT. ALL OF THEM. — Geraldine (@Dela_Geraldine) May 2, 2019

Some people are reselling the color-changing tumblers for significant mark-ups online. While the five-pack of cups cost about $16.95 in Starbucks locations, some people are reselling the cups on eBay for more than $50.

caption Color-changing tumblers are reselling at absurd markups. source eBay

Thankfully, there is no need to pay the more than 300% markup to get your hands on the cups. On Wednesday, Starbucks tweeted that the cups will restock next week in the US and Canada.