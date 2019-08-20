Starbucks confirms that the Pumpkin Spice Latte is coming back earlier than ever before

caption The Pumpkin Spice Latte is returning to Starbucks’ menus next week. source Starbucks

The Pumpkin Spice Latte is returning to Starbucks’ menus next week in the drink’s earliest ever official launch.

On Tuesday, Starbucks tweeted that the PSL returns on August 27, confirming Business Insider’s reporting.

Many people responded to Business Insider’s report of an August 27 launch date by complaining that the drink was coming back earlier than ever. In fact, this year’s PSL return is the earliest recorded PSL launch date.

source Shayanne Gal/BI Graphics

Starbucks brought back the PSL on August 26 for an early unofficial launch in 2014. However, the August 28 launch in 2018 was the earliest official recorded launch.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte launch may feel especially early this year due to climate change. July 2019 was the hottest month in recorded history, according to data from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

The whiplash between a steamy July and the Pumpkin Spice Latte launching in August can make the drink’s return feel unseasonably early. But, with the PSL launching either the Tuesday before or Tuesday after Labor Day for the last nine years, the drink’s timely return should not come as much of a surprise for Starbucks customers.