‘Devastated’ gluten-free customers slam Starbucks for cutting a key menu item

caption Starbucks is cutting its gluten-free breakfast sandwich. source Starbucks

Starbucks has discontinued its certified gluten-free breakfast sandwich.

Customers with celiac disease and other people who don’t eat gluten are outraged and heartbroken by the decision.

A Starbucks representative said the sandwich had been cut from the menu due to low sales.

Starbucks is under fire for cutting its gluten-free breakfast sandwich from the menu.

The coffee chain cut its Canadian bacon, egg, and cheddar cheese sandwich after just a year on the menu, the New York Post reported.

Customers with celiac disease and others who do not eat gluten were quick to respond – and they were not pleased.

“Very upset to hear you are discontinuing the Gluten Free breakfast sandwiches,” one person wrote on Starbucks’ Facebook page. “Really Starbucks? Gluten Free people have a hard enough time finding a safe Gluten Free option – especially a convenient one.”

Devastated that @Starbucks is discontinuing the gluten free breakfast sandwich. I enjoyed pairing that with my favorite latte. Looks like @ChickfilA sausage bowls will be my only fast breakfast option now. — Hannah (@HannahKat90) May 14, 2018

@Starbucks Just found out at my local starbucks they won't be selling gluten free sandwiches anymore. This is terrible news for those with Celiac like myself. #CeliacAwarenessMonth #celiac #heartless — Rachel Moreaux (@RachelMoreaux) May 14, 2018

LITERALLY THE ONLY REASON I GO TO @Starbucks ANYMORE IS BECAUSE OF THE GLUTEN FREE BREAKFAST SANDWICH!!!! — Bex Taylor-Klaus (@IBexWeBex) May 13, 2018

“No more gluten free breakfast sandwich???” wrote another. “Guess me and my gaggle of children will find somewhere else to patronize who actually cares about people with special food needs.”

I’ve got a million food allergies, including coffee (????), but @Starbucks always had my back with the gluten free breakfast sandwiches. Very few places are globally accommodating to celiacs like me, so to have them discontinue is breaking my heart — Bex Taylor-Klaus (@IBexWeBex) May 13, 2018

How does @Starbucks claim their gluten free sandwich is #discontinued due to lack of sales??? When 90% of the time I couldn't even get one bcuz they are OUT OF STOCK!!! Should've tried promoting them with the rewards instead of all the other but #glutenfree ones!! ???? #Starbucks — Robyn (@sparklinzebra) May 12, 2018

A Starbucks representative confirmed to Business Insider that the gluten-free breakfast sandwich had been discontinued.

“These decisions are never easy to make, but ultimately we decided to discontinue the Certified Gluten-Free Breakfast Sandwich due to low sales,” the representative said in an email. “Customers looking for gluten-free options can also enjoy two varieties of Sous Vide Egg Bites which we recently introduced and are made without gluten-containing ingredients, and a variety of packaged foods, including the Marshmallow Dream Bar, bars by KIND, That’s It, or a container of Siggi’s Yogurt.”