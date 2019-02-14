The Starbucks drink you should order based on your zodiac sign

caption Try a new drink based on your zodiac sign. source Grand Warszawski/Shutterstock

Starbucks released which drink you should try based on your zodiac sign.

It is based on the traits of your zodiac sign, and which drink most embodies that.

As a Taurus, you’re best off with the Iced Matcha Green Tea Latte.

As a Sagittarius, you need to try the Mango Dragon Fruit Starbucks Refresher.

Editor’s Note: Astrology is just for fun and is not supported by scientific evidence.

The Starbucks drink menu, which is constantly adding new seasonal and limited-time-only offerings, can be slightly overwhelming. There is so much to choose from, and picking just one drink can be tough, whether you’re a newbie or a seasoned Starbucks regular. That’s exactly why a little guidance is sometimes necessary.

Starbucks Canada created a handy chart that tells you exactly which Starbucks drink you should order based on your zodiac sign. That’s because the personality traits associated with your sign can actually point to the kind of drink you’ll enjoy the most – and, also, it’s just a really fun way to try something different.

Take a look at what you should order based on your horoscope:

If you’re an Aries, go for the Strawberry Coconut Drink.

caption Strawberry Coconut Drink. source Starbucks

As an Aries, you’re ruled by the planet Mars, known for being bold, driven, and full of energy. You’re one of the most outgoing and social signs there is, always known as being number one – so you need something a little more exciting.

Opt for the Strawberry Coconut Drink (a.k.a the Pink Drink), a delicious pairing of strawberries and creamy coconut milk. It basically matches your bright personality.

As a Taurus, you’re best off with the Iced Matcha Green Tea Latte.

caption Iced Matcha Green Tea Latte. source Starbucks

You’re ruled by Venus, a planet known for both love and beauty. You appreciate the finer things in life and like to be surrounded by beautiful things and high-end items. You’re not going to be satisfied by a plain, boring drink – instead, you want something that not only tastes great and gives you the extra boost of energy you often crave but is also looks very aesthetically pleasing. Enter the Iced Matcha Green Tea Latte, which checks off all the boxes.

Geminis, get an Americano, hot and iced.

caption Iced Americano. source Instagram/Starbucks

Geminis move a mile a minute, and so you’re likely outgoing, social, always keeping your schedule jam-packed, and constantly thinking about your next new adventure. But you’re the sign of twins, and can change things up in seconds. So, get an Americano. It’s just espresso and water, guaranteed to keep your energy as high as it needs to be. And getting it hot or iced just depends on the mood you’re in at that moment.

Cancers, relax with a Honey Citrus Mint Tea.

caption Honey Citrus Mint Tea. source Instagram/ Starbucks

As a Cancer, you aren’t quite as energetic and fast-paced as some other signs, mainly because you’re ruled by the moon, which makes you a bit more dreamy and intuitive. You’re also known as the most family-driven sign, someone full of moods and emotions. Instead of a big shot of caffeine, wind down with a Honey Citrus Mint Tea that suits your personality.

If you’re a Leo, try an Iced Passion Tango Tea.

caption Iced Passion Tango Tea. source Starbucks

As a Leo, you are a dramatic, creative, cheerful, warm-hearted person who is known for being a natural-born leader. Your personality is bold, there’s no hiding you, and you love to stand out from every crowd, all the time. For that reason, you’ll want to get something more unique. An Iced Passion Tango Tea is just as bright and colorful as you are.

Virgos, make the Iced Caramel Macchiato your go-to order.

caption Iced Caramel Macchiato. source Instagram/ Starbucks

Virgos are known for being super detail-oriented people, someone who likes to keep things organized and put together. You’re likely a perfectionist who is always striving to be the best you can be. Nothing wrong with that, but you do need a break sometimes. An Iced Caramel Macchiato will keep you on your toes, but also lend a bit of much-needed sweetness.

If you’re a Libra, order the Flat White with Signature Espresso.

caption Flat White with Signature Espresso. source Instagram/ Starbucks

Anyone who is a Libra is known for their peaceful side and their penchant for being around others. But you’re also known for something else: balance and symmetry. That’s exactly why the Flat White with Signature Espresso is your perfect Starbucks drink. It’s a smooth espresso flavor that’s as balanced as you are.

Scorpios, you can’t do without an Espresso shot.

caption Espresso. source Instagram/ Starbucks

The most passionate of all of the zodiac signs, Scorpios are mysterious, super emotional, and entirely misunderstood. You need a drink that gives you the bold energy you need, but you’re not interested in something “pretty” or over-the-top. Stick with a classic shot of espresso to keep going.

As a Sagittarius, you need to try the Mango Dragon Fruit Starbucks Refresher.

caption Mango Dragon Fruit Starbucks Refresher. source Instagram/ Starbucks

Anyone who is a Sagittarius is known for being a huge traveler, someone who is adventurous, full of wanderlust, and always looking for the next new experience. You have high energy and you love to be very social, and you’re outgoing and creative. Go for a drink that mimics your personality, like the bright Mango Dragon Fruit Starbucks Refresher.

Capricorns, be sure to order a Cold Brew.

caption Cold Brew. source Instagram/ Starbucks

Capricorn, you’re ruled by Saturn, a planet of wisdom and learning tough lessons. You’re an old soul, but you’re also very ambitious, an extremely hard worker, and someone who is constantly devoting themselves to winning and moving forward. You need a drink that can keep up with your ambitions – enter a Cold Brew, which is strong enough even for you.

The Starbucks Blonde Latte is ideal for an Aquarius.

caption Starbucks Blonde Latte. source Instagram/ Starbucks

Your sign is known for being original, creative, and totally unique. You like to do things your way and can be a bit out there sometimes. But you’re also full of energy, really social, and you love to keep it moving. A Starbucks Blonde Latte, a unique smooth and subtle espresso that will become your go-to.

Pisces, you’ll love the Java Chip Frappuccino.

caption Java Chip Frappuccino. source Starbucks

As a water sign, you are super emotional and empathetic. You’re also intuitive, artistic, and quite dreamy and intense. So intense, in fact, that you probably don’t need any extra caffeine to get you going, for the most part. Try the Java Chip Frappuccino, which is super sweet, just like you.