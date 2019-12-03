Starbucks is giving away free coffee for life. Here’s how to get it.

caption “Starbucks for Life” promises five grand prize winners a daily credit for a free Starbucks food or drink item. source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Starbucks brought back its wildly popular holiday contest, “Starbucks for Life,” on Tuesday.

Five grand prize winners will receive a daily credit for a free Starbucks food or drink item for life, or for 30 years.

The contest can be entered by making a purchase with a Starbucks card or through the chain’s app. Consumers can also request a free entry on the contest website.

“Starbucks for Life” promises five grand prize winners a daily credit for a free Starbucks food or drink item for life. “Life” in this case means 30 years, according to the contest website.

The contest offers a sleighful of additional tasty prizes: Starbucks for a year, Starbucks for six months, and so on. Other prizes include a Playstation 4, movie tickets, rewards credit, and Starbucks swag.

Aspiring Starbucks lifers must join Starbucks’ rewards program before entering. Entrants can play twice a day, either by making a purchase with a registered Starbucks card or the Starbucks app, or by requesting a free play through the contest website.

“Starbucks for Life” has been an annual harbinger of the holiday season since 2014, when the first contest was launched. But even though a lot has changed since 2014, the appeal of free coffee remains as strong as ever. Some users in the Business Insider office reported encountering glitches on the site before it returned to full functionality. Site crashes were a common complaint on Twitter during last year’s contest.

To enter or to learn more, visit the contest website.