Starbucks is bringing back 6 popular festive drinks, including its Peppermint Mocha, in time for the holidays

On November 2, Starbucks will fully swing into the holiday spirit.

In addition to the release of its holiday-themed cups, Starbucks is rereleasing many of its popular festive drinks for the holiday season.

Among the releases include the Peppermint Mocha, a flavor so popular amongst customers that it has inspired a line of pre-made snacks and drinks. This is also the 16th year that the Peppermint Mocha will appear on Starbucks’ winter holiday menu.

Other drinks on the menu include the Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Gingerbread Latte, and Eggnog Latte.

You can order Starbucks’ holiday drinks from November 2. For tomorrow only, anyone who orders a holiday drink will receive a free reusable red cup.

