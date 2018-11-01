Starbucks is bringing back 6 popular festive drinks, including its Peppermint Mocha, in time for the holidays

- source
- Starbucks
- Starbucks is bringing back six popular winter-themed drinks on November 2.
- The limited-edition flavors are Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Gingerbread Latte, and Eggnog Latte.
- A seasonal mainstay, the Peppermint Mocha will be appearing on Starbucks’ holiday menu for its 16th year.
- The release coincides with the return of Starbucks’ holiday-themed cups.
On November 2, Starbucks will fully swing into the holiday spirit.
In addition to the release of its holiday-themed cups, Starbucks is rereleasing many of its popular festive drinks for the holiday season.
Among the releases include the Peppermint Mocha, a flavor so popular amongst customers that it has inspired a line of pre-made snacks and drinks. This is also the 16th year that the Peppermint Mocha will appear on Starbucks’ winter holiday menu.
- source
- Starbucks
Other drinks on the menu include the Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Gingerbread Latte, and Eggnog Latte.
- source
- Starbucks
You can order Starbucks’ holiday drinks from November 2. For tomorrow only, anyone who orders a holiday drink will receive a free reusable red cup.
Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.