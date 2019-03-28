Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz reveals his favorite question to ask a candidate in a job interview

Starbucks’ former CEO Howard Schultz spoke to Business Insider about a number of topics, including his go-to job interview question.

Schultz likes to ask candidates what they’re reading.

The billionaire also divulged that he’s reading a book about presidential leadership.

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz’s go-to job interview question is downright bookish.

In a recent interview with Business Insider, Schultz revealed that he likes to ask job candidates about what book they’re reading. It’s no secret that the former Starbucks CEO is a bibliophile himself; he’s even authored five books since 1997.

When Business Insider’s Kate Taylor asked Schultz what book he was reading, he replied that he’d just finished “Leadership: In Turbulent Times” by Doris Kearns Goodwin.

Read more: ‘I will not do anything whatsoever to re-elect Donald Trump’: Starbucks’ former CEO Howard Schultz says he won’t run for president ‘if the math doesn’t tally up’ in the near-term

Schultz praised the book as being a “timely” and “revealing” analysis of different presidential leadership styles. Given that Schultz is still “seriously considering” a run on the White House, there may be more to his choice than a bit of light reading.

Goodwin’s book focuses on the leadership qualities of Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin D. Roosevelt, and Lyndon B. Johnson.

Schultz went on to call Goodwin “an American treasure.”

“I had the good fortune last month of having her interview me on my book tour,” he told Business Insider. “And I had such a crush on her. I couldn’t believe I was actually sitting onstage with her, and she had a great line when she started interviewing me. She said, ‘You know you’re one of the first people I’ve interviewed who are alive.'”

Read the full interview here.