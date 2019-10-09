Starbucks is selling 2 new ghost-themed drinks and a whole range of cute merchandise for Halloween

Two new frappes, three new deserts and nine new pieces of merch are coming your way this October. The Straits Times

Halloween is the only time of the year when it is perfectly acceptable to dress up as all things cute, sexy and scary – and we’re not just talking about humans.

Starting Wednesday (Oct 9), Starbucks is jazzing up its menu and shelves across Singapore with Halloween-themed treats and merchandise.

The coffee company has released a total of two new Frappucinos, three new desserts and nine new pieces of merchandise to celebrate this year’s Halloween season.

Here’s what to expect:

Two new drinks are entering the scene – the “Midnight Chocolate Frapp-BOO-Ccino” and the “Franken Green Frapp-BOO-Ccino” – priced at S$8.20 each for a tall-sized cup.

The “Midnight Chocolate” is a dark mocha frappe topped with green tea whipped cream and drizzled with chocolate sauce.

“Franken Green” is Starbucks’ signature green tea frappe with blended chocolate chip bits and layers of chocolate whipped cream.

caption The “Midnight Chocolate” (left) and the “Franken Green” (right) are topped with an edible ghost-shaped chocolate. source Starbucks

Among the dessert items, the “Midnight Black” and “White Angel” sponge cakes are both priced at S$6.90.

“Midnight Black” is a heavy chocolate cake which has layers of cream cheese frosting weaved between, and topped with charcoal powder.

For a less sinful alternative, “White Angel” is a light vanilla sponge cake layered with Chantilly cream, topped with a halo of crunchy almonds.

caption Both cakes feature a heaping of frosting layered between. source Starbucks

The “Spooky Almond Brown Sugar Cake” is also priced at S$6.90.

This cake is similarly to the “White Angel”, featuring layers of chantilly cream and crunchy almond bits. But the similarities stop there.

This cake is made of brown sugar and topped with raspberry sauce and features a cute bat-shaped chocolate.

caption Luminous crunchy almond bits sit at the top of the cake. source Starbucks

As far as merchandise is concerned, Starbucks is putting the pedal to the medal this year, pushing out a whopping total of nine new items.

Priced at S$22.90 each is the pair of “Mr Pumpkin” mugs, which features a black cat and an orange carved pumpkin design.

caption The cat mug has ears poking out a little and the pumpkin mug is slightly more stout. source Starbucks

Priced slightly cheaper at S$19.90 is the “Black Cat” cup, which “shows itself” as you take sips of your drink.

caption source Starbucks

Starbucks is also selling a black and white tote bag for S$19.90, and it comes with an adorable polar bear charm that’s holding on to a pumpkin basket.

caption source Starbucks

Next, the “Light” LED bottle and “Spooky” glass jar, which can only be found at selected outlets.

The 26oz “Light” bottle will light up the nights, while the “Spooky” glass jar is perfect for Halloween treats.

These two items are also among the priciest in this collection – costing S$26.90 and S$35.90 respectively.

caption The selected outlets include ION Orchard, Universal Studios, Jewel Changi Airport, Plaza Singapura and Bugis Junction. source Starbucks

Another three items, including two ghost-themed containers and a black cat-shaped mug will launch on October 18.

caption Personally, this cat one is my favourite. source Starbucks

Elsewhere in the world, Starbucks is launching other products that cannot be found in Singapore.

This new line of skeletal tumblers was released in the United States on September 13.

caption These tumblers are priced at USD$15 (S$20.70). source Instagram / Starbucks HTF Tumblers

Regionally, Starbucks Japan is making the theme for this year’s Halloween “masquarade party” – featuring strawberry-flavoured drinks.

caption However, the drinks are only available from Oct 10. source Facebook / Starbucks Japan

Starbucks Taiwan is also releasing a new merch collection, similarly featuring cats and pumpkins as well.

Personally though, Singapore is looking like it has the best and biggest collection so far.

caption There are some similar products, like the orange “Mr Pumpkin”. source Facebook / Starbucks Taiwan

