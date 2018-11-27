Starbucks has debuted a new holiday beverage as it doubles down on festive cheer

caption Starbucks’ Juniper Latte hits menus on Tuesday. source Starbucks

Starbucks debuted the Juniper Latte – a new addition to the chain’s winter menu – on Tuesday.

The Juniper Latte features “a hint of juniper and sage, an evergreen aroma and citrus notes,” according to the chain.

Starbucks is going all-in on the holidays this year, rolling out its seasonal menu and store decorations more than a full week earlier than in 2017.

The coffee giant rolled out its full holiday assortment in early November, more than a full week earlier than it did in 2017. Stores have been decked out in seasonal decor, with baristas donning red aprons. Starbucks is also pushing its holiday assortment with a “more robust” media plan, according to the company.

“Our customers tell us they love the holidays and Starbucks holiday cups are a cue that the season is upon us,” Chief Operating Officer Roz Brewer said during a call with investors.

“Last year our stores didn’t sufficiently reflect the festive environment our customers know and love and have come to expect from us,” Brewer continued.

Starbucks’ US same-store sales fell 2% in the quarter that ended on December 31, 2017, due in large part to the chain’s disappointing sales on holiday beverages, merchandise, and gift cards.

In years past, Starbucks has faced accusations of a lack of seasonal merriness, especially as it relates to Christmas.

In 2015, the chain’s minimalist red cups faced backlash after a video claiming that Starbucks “removed Christmas from their cups” went viral. The cups quickly became a topic of discussion for major publications, late-night talk show hosts, and even Donald Trump, then a presidential candidate.