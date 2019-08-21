Starbucks is selling a new studded black tumbler that’s perfect for Halloween

caption Starbucks has launched a spiky matte black cup just in time for Halloween. source kelogi / Poshmark

Starbucks is releasing a new all-black spiky matte tumbler just in time for Halloween.

The 24-ounce cup features a matte black surface with spiky studs covering the sides and lid, giving the cup a spooky look.

A spokesman told Insider that the Matte Black Studded Cold Cup will be available in Starbucks stores this fall and will retail for $18.95.

But some fans who have already gotten their hands on the cup are selling it on sites such as eBay, Mercari, and Poshmark, with prices ranging from $60 to $100.

Some fans have already gotten their hands on the cup and are selling them on sites such as eBay, Mercari, and Poshmark.

But being one of the first to have the tumbler won’t come cheap, with prices ranging from $60 to $100 for the cup.

Pictures of the tumbler have already popped up on social media after it was released early at certain Starbucks locations.

Instagram user livelaughloveliza said she purchased her tumbler for $20.51 with tax from a Starbucks located within a Target. However, not all Starbucks locations are carrying the new tumbler just yet.

The new product is similar to the matte black tumbler that Starbucks released in 2018, which can still be purchased on Amazon.