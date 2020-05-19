Starbucks is launching its first color-changing cup after COVID-19 closures — but refills aren’t back on the menu yet

Starbucks' color-changing cups that launched in 2019.

Starbucks is launching new color changing cups later this month – the coffee giant’s first foray into reusable cups following the coronavirus pandemic.

The Confetti Cold Cup has started showing up on social media over the last week. Starbucks told Business Insider that the Confetti Cold Cup, which changes colors when a cold drink is poured inside, and other summer-inspired merchandise will be available later this month.

Here’s a look at some of the early images of the Confetti Cold Cup:

The cup is already popping up on resale websites, as often happens with Starbucks' reuseable cups. Some sellers on eBay are seeking more than $20 per cup.

That's a significant markup on Starbucks' set prices for the cup. The 24-ounce Confetti Cold Cup will be available for $4, and will be restocked through the summer.

Starbucks will still not refill the reuseable cups at this point, the company told Business Insider.

Many chains have made adjustments to their refill policies due to new safety measures linked to the coronavirus. For example, McDonald's, Burger King, and other fast-food chains have shut down their self-service soda stations.