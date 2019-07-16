Starbucks’ limited edition National Day merch features mini-Supertrees, a Dragon Playground, and a Merlion snow globe

The new merch includes cups and a snow globe featuring the merlion. Starbucks

Feeling particularly patriotic? Coffee chain Starbucks is offering java lovers here a chance to rep their national pride with a series of limited edition National Day merchandise featuring local landmarks.

Apart from that, it is also offering a special Singapore-inspired menu with dishes based off hawker favourites.

Here’s what’s on offer:

Starbucks is selling a new series of limited edition merchandise for Singapore’s National Day.

To start, it’s offering a playground-themed “Fun Cup” that features two heritage playgrounds: the Dragon Playground and the Pelican Playground in its transparent lid.

The cup, which costs S$29.90, also features a a seahorse-shaped spring ride, a common sight in playgrounds here. Starbucks

This is the brand’s second time featuring the iconic Dragon Playground on its cups. Last year, it sold a similar Singapore-themed cup featuring the playground, the Singapore Flyer, and an HDB block.

Another cup, aptly-named “Tourist Cold Cup”, features a Starbucks bear exploring two popular tourist sights in Singapore.

It will be available from August 5 onwards. Starbucks

The sites are the Merlion, and the Supertrees at Gardens by the Bay.

It costs S$29.90. Starbucks

There’s a mug featuring vintage Peranakan tiles , which was inspired by local shophouses.

Each cup costs S$20.90. Starbucks

There’s also a water bottle featuring similar Peranakan tile motifs.

It costs S$22.90. Starbucks

If actual cups aren’t your thing, the brand is selling a Singapore-themed snow globe made in the shape of a Starbucks cup.

At S$39.90, it costs more than a real cup, though. Starbucks

Apart from merch, the brand is also offering special National Day menu items starting from Wednesday (July 17).

These include cheesecake sandwiches made to look like old-school ice cream sandwiches.

They cost S$6.90 each. Starbucks

The cheesecake sandwiches come in three flavours: cookies and cream, raspberry swirl, or blueberry swirl.

The cookies and cream flavour comes with a rainbow sponge, while the other two come with wafer slices. Starbucks

There’s a chicken rice-inspired quinoa salad that was previously part of the exclusive Singapore menu at Starbucks’ Jewel Changi Airport outlet.

For S$9.90, you get cauliflower rice, quinoa, poached chicken slices, achar, cherry tomatoes, chicken skin crisps, and ginger chili dressing. Starbucks

There’s also a laksa croissant bowl…

Featuring a croissant bowl topped with a prawn and a hard-boiled egg. Starbucks

… and a satay chicken roll.

The dish is made with chicken and pineapple chunks and a nut sauce. It costs S$6.90. Starbucks

Those who want to score a free Singapore-themed straw can get the “Shiok-ah-ccino”: a vanilla cream Frappuccino topped with a piece of chocolate that reads “Shiok!”.

The free straw reads “Shiok!” too.

The drink costs S$8.20 for a Venti size. Starbucks

