Starbucks’ limited edition National Day merch features mini-Supertrees, a Dragon Playground, and a Merlion snow globe

Feeling particularly patriotic? Coffee chain Starbucks is offering java lovers here a chance to rep their national pride with a series of limited edition National Day merchandise featuring local landmarks.
Apart from that, it is also offering a special Singapore-inspired menu with dishes based off hawker favourites.
Here’s what’s on offer:
Starbucks is selling a new series of limited edition merchandise for Singapore’s National Day.
To start, it’s offering a playground-themed “Fun Cup” that features two heritage playgrounds: the Dragon Playground and the Pelican Playground in its transparent lid.
This is the brand’s second time featuring the iconic Dragon Playground on its cups. Last year, it sold a similar Singapore-themed cup featuring the playground, the Singapore Flyer, and an HDB block.
Another cup, aptly-named “Tourist Cold Cup”, features a Starbucks bear exploring two popular tourist sights in Singapore.
The sites are the Merlion, and the Supertrees at Gardens by the Bay.
There’s a mug featuring vintage Peranakan tiles , which was inspired by local shophouses.
There’s also a water bottle featuring similar Peranakan tile motifs.
If actual cups aren’t your thing, the brand is selling a Singapore-themed snow globe made in the shape of a Starbucks cup.
Apart from merch, the brand is also offering special National Day menu items starting from Wednesday (July 17).
These include cheesecake sandwiches made to look like old-school ice cream sandwiches.
The cheesecake sandwiches come in three flavours: cookies and cream, raspberry swirl, or blueberry swirl.
There’s a chicken rice-inspired quinoa salad that was previously part of the exclusive Singapore menu at Starbucks’ Jewel Changi Airport outlet.
There’s also a laksa croissant bowl…
… and a satay chicken roll.
Those who want to score a free Singapore-themed straw can get the “Shiok-ah-ccino”: a vanilla cream Frappuccino topped with a piece of chocolate that reads “Shiok!”.
The free straw reads “Shiok!” too.
