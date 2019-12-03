The most popular Starbucks Christmas drinks, ranked by calories

caption Starbucks’ Christmas cups for 2019. source Starbucks

Starbucks is the creator of the OG seasonal drink, and its red cups are now iconic, signalling the start of Christmas for many.

Some of the festive favorites contain as many calories as a burger and three times the amount of sugar a woman is meant to consume on a daily basis.

The least calorific for a grande is the Iced Chestnut Praline Latte at 320 cals, and at the other end of the scale the Peppermint White Hot Chocolate has 520 cals.

Registered nutritionist Rhiannon Lambert told Insider it’s fine to consume drinks such as these in moderation, but you should avoid drinking them regularly.

Starbucks pointed out that its drinks can be customized to make them healthier.

‘Tis the season for red cups, twinkly lights, endless socializing, and excessive consumption of both booze and sugar. Merry Christmas!

However, some Christmas drinks contain as much sugar as three cans of Coca-Cola and as many calories as a burger, which prompted UK organisation Action on Sugar on Tuesday to further calls for high street chains to reduce the sugar content in their festive beverages.

Although the coffees and hot chocolates aren’t exactly healthy, a balanced diet has room for everything in moderation, and there’s certainly nothing wrong with enjoying a festive drink from time to time.

But if you’re trying to lose weight or cut down your sugar intake, it might be worth knowing exactly what you’re consuming so you can factor it into your day.

“Definitely be aware of the sugar content in festive drinks but ultimately remember these are not meant to be consumed every single day, they are meant to be enjoyed as a special festive drink, something to have in moderation,” registered nutritionist Rhiannon Lambert told Insider.

“As long as people are aware of their overall sugar intake in their diets, they shouldn’t really be too concerned.”

Current guidelines from the American Heart Association recommend women consume no more than six teaspoons (25g) of added sugars a day, and nine teaspoons (36g) for men.

As the largest global coffee chain and the OG creator of Christmas coffees, Starbucks‘ seasonal menu varies across the world.

A spokesperson for Starbucks told Insider: “All our drinks can be customized, such as asking for our smallest size; Short, requesting skimmed milk and less or no whipped cream.

“To help make it easier for customers to make informed choices, nutritional information is also available in-store, on our mobile app and online.

“We are committed to reducing sugar in all our beverages and since 2015, we’ve delivered a 9% reduction in the sugar content of our Gingerbread and core syrup range of vanilla, caramel and hazelnut.”

Here’s how the most popular Starbucks seasonal beverages (made in the standard way) fare nutritionally for a Grande (16 fl oz) size, ranked from least to most calories:

Iced Chestnut Praline Latte: 320 cals, 34g sugar, 15g fat, 8g protein

Chestnut Praline Latte: 330 cals, 39g sugar, 13g fat, 12g protein

Eggnog Crème Frappuccino: 370 cals, 48g sugar, 16g fat, 8g protein

Caramel Apple Spice: 380 cals, 71g sugar, 8g fat, 1g protein

Iced Toasted White Chocolate Mocha: 400 cals, 51g sugar, 16g fat, 11g protein

Toasted White Chocolate Mocha: 420 cals, 56g sugar, 15g fat, 15g protein

Iced Peppermint Mocha: 420 cals, 49g sugar, 17g fat, 9g protein

Salted Caramel Mocha Crème Frappuccino: 420 cals, 58g sugar, 6g protein

Iced Caramel Brûlée Latte: 430 cals, 42g sugar, 15g fat, 10g protein

Toasted White Hot Chocolate: 430 cals, 58g sugar, 16g fat, 15g protein

Toasted White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino: 440 cals, 71g sugar, 15g fat, 6g protein

Peppermint Mocha: 440 cals, 54g sugar, 15g fat, 13g protein

Eggnog Latte: 450 cals, 52g sugar, 18g fat, 17g protein

Iced Salted Caramel Mocha: 450 cals, 55g sugar, 18g fat, 9g protein

Caramel Brûlée Latte: 450 cals, 47g sugar, 13g fat, 13g protein

Caramel Brûlée Crème: 460 cals, 49g sugar, 14g fat, 14g protein

Peppermint Hot Chocolate: 470 cals, 61g sugar, 16g fat, 13g protein

Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino: 480 cals, 77g sugar, 16g fat, 6g protein

Iced Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha: 490 cals, 68g sugar, 19g fat, 10g protein

Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate: 490 cals, 65g sugar, 17g fat, 13g protein

Eggnog Crème: 500 cals, 59g sugar, 20g fat, 19g protein

Peppermint White Hot Chocolate: 520 cals, 74g sugar, 19g fat, 15g protein